The Jurassic World Rebirth dinosaurs are finally here, invading the big screen with the release of the latest film in the franchise. The fourth Jurassic World movie finds us in a much different landscape to the previous trilogy, however: due to climate change and disease (and waning public interest in scaly prehistoric beasties), dinosaurs are now an endangered species and can only be found on a handful of remote, tropical islands – including Ile Saint-Hubert in the Caribbean.

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, Rebirth's main trio is on a dangerous mission to the island to locate the three largest dinosaurs that once roamed the seas, land, and skies – the Mosaurus, the Titanosaurus, and the Quetzalcoatlus – to aid potentially world-changing medical research. Of course, those three dinosaurs aren't the only inhabitants of Ile Saint-Hubert, and we encounter some other scaly foes (and friends) along the way, too.

But don't worry if you're struggling to tell your T-rex from your D-rex, because we've compiled a list of every dinosaur in Jurassic World Rebirth right here. There are Jurassic World Rebirth spoilers ahead, though, so turn back now if you haven't seen the new movie and don't want to know what happens.

Every dinosaur in Jurassic World Rebirth, listed in chronological order of appearance

D-rex

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The D-rex is the result of genetic testing by the Jurassic Park team. In the movie's prologue, the D-rex escapes containment and kills a scientist. By the time the rest of the events of Rebirth roll around, 17 years later, it's roaming free on Ile Saint-Hubert. With a huge skull and humanoid arms, director Gareth Edwards previously described the creature as "kind of like if the T-Rex was designed by HR Giger, and then that whole thing had sex with a Rancor." It makes another appearance in the movie's final act, when Duncan lures it away in the last showdown of the film.

Spinosaurus

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Spinosaurus may be smaller than the Mosasaurus, but the group of them in Jurassic World Rebirth wreaks nearly as much havoc, destroying Rueben's boat in the film's opening act. These marine dinosaurs have distinct rectangular fins that make them easy to spot, and they work with the Mosasaurus to hunt. They're amphibious, too, which means Zora and co. struggle to escape them even when they've got themselves to the shore of Ile Saint-Hubert.

Mosasaurus

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Mosasaurus is the aquatic giant that the team is searching for and which they find – or, rather, finds them – when it attacks their boat. The Mosasaurus was a major predator with a diet that was thought to include pretty much any animal, including other dinosaurs, and it was around 39 feet in length, which is slightly taller than a three-story building.

Titanosaurus

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Titanosaurus is the largest land dinosaur on Ile Saint-Hubert that Zora and the gang are looking for, with a height of around 65 feet, which is the size of a six-story building (or the length of a cricket pitch). They look a bit like a Brontosaurus with their long necks and long tails, and they are herbivorous gentle giants. When Zora and Henry find one to take a sample from, it's embracing another in one of the movie's most touching scenes.

Velociraptor

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

After Rueben, Teresa, Isabella, and Xavier escape from the boat and the jaws of the Mosasaurus, they decide to seek out a village they've heard about in hopes of contacting the outside world for help. On their way there, Teresa's boyfriend Xavier ventures off alone to relieve himself and is almost attacked by a raptor. However, the raptor doesn't get the chance to finish the job, as it's attacked by a Pterodactyl and swooped off into the skies. Raptors are a mainstay of the Jurassic franchise: they're the first dinosaurs seen in the first Jurassic Park movie, have given us some of greatest Jurassic Park moments of all time, and the Jurassic World trilogy's Own Grady (played by Chris Pratt) is a Velociraptor handler who looks after a pack of named raptors.

Aquilops

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

While Rueben and his family are trying to find their way across Ile Saint-Hubert, his youngest daughter Isabella makes an unexpected friend. An infant dinosaur befriends her, and Isabella names it Dolores. The tiny herbivore seems to have lost its own family and is content to ride around in Isabella's backpack for the time being. Dolores is an Aquilops, a ceratopsian dinosaur characterized by the horns on their faces.

T-rex

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

It wouldn't be a Jurassic movie without a T-rex. When Rueben, Teresa, Isabella, and Xavier are trekking across the island trying to find the village, they stumble across an emergency raft in a lakeside hut. Sleeping beside the hut, however, is the T-rex, and the short-armed dino is awoken when Teresa inflates the raft. It then chases the family down the river, in a scene that's taken from the original Jurassic Park novel and was cut from the first movie.

Quetzalcoatlus

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Henry and Zora encounter the Quetzalcoatlus in her cliffside nest when they venture inside to get the sample from one of her eggs. The thinking is that it's easier to inject an egg than something moving swiftly through the air, and it almost is – until the mother Quetzalcoatlus comes home and finds someone tampering with her babies-to-be. The Quetzalcoatlus is the largest flying animal ever discovered, with an estimated wingspan of approximately 32 feet (around the length of a bus).

Mutadon

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Mutadons are another mutant species, and the small winged dinosaurs were described by screenwriter David Koepp as "a combination of a pterosaur and a Raptor." The Mutadons attack Zora and the rest of the group when they're waiting for the helicopter fly-by towards the end of the movie, stalking Rueben and his family around the abandoned convenience store. The creatures manage to follow them into the tunnel system when they crawl in there to hide.

Jurassic World Rebirth is out now in theaters. For more on the movie, check out our guide to the Jurassic World Rebirth ending explained.