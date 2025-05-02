Jurassic World: Rebirth goes full fantasy with a new crop of mutant dinosaurs including one that looks like a T-rex "designed by HR Giger" which then "had sex with a Rancor"

Jurassic World: Rebirth centers on scientists including Scarlett Johansson's Zora Bennett, Jonathan Bailey's Henry Loomis, and Mahershala Ali's Duncan Kincaid venturing deep into the dinosaur-laden territory established in the franchise's previous entries to gather DNA from the dinos within. But they'll find a lot more than they bargained for, as it's been revealed that they'll meet mutant dinosaurs far unlike anything that existed in the real world.

First on the list is the Distortus Rex, or D-Rex, which is described by director Gareth Edwards as "kind of like if the T-Rex was designed by HR Giger, and then that whole thing had sex with a Rancor."

"It's a design that I was really happy with. I'd like to buy the toy of it when it comes out," the director tells Empire.

The D-Rex, which is glimpsed in the trailer for Jurassic World: Rebirth, has multiple arms and looks far more monstrous than any of the real world dinosaurs we've seen in the Jurassic Park/ Jurassic World franchise.

"It's as if another animal has been wrapped around the T-Rex," explains David Vickery of ILM. "Gareth wanted us to feel sorry for it as well as terrified, because its deformities have caused it some pain, and there’s an encumbrance to it."

Then there are the Mutadons, winged predators which screenwriter David Koepp calls "a combination of a pterosaur and a Raptor."

"Those came from my strange mind. We saw in some of the previous Jurassic World movies that their experiments made dinosaurs bigger, meaner, scarier, and it occurred to me and Steven [Spielberg] that those can't all have gone well," he says.

Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters on July 2. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our complete list of movie release dates.