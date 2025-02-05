Epic Jurassic World Rebirth trailer sees Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey battle dinosaurs that were deemed "too dangerous for the original park"
A life-threatening mission awaits
The first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth has arrived – and teases a tense new adventure filled with brutal dinosaur encounters.
In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Zora (Scarlett Johansson) is introduced to paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) ahead of their mission a remote island outpost that was the site of the original Jurassic Park lab. They're joined by ship captain Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), as they head to the dinosaur infested locale. When they arrive they encounter the "worst of the worst" of the creatures that were deemed "too dangerous for the original park".
The latest installment in the ever-popular dino franchise takes place five years after Jurassic World Dominion and sees the dinosaurs starting to die out as the planet becomes unlivable to them, aside from the ones that reside in select tropical areas. Per Entertainment Weekly, three of these surviving dinosaurs "have genetic material that could be used by a pharmaceutical company in the development of a life-saving drug."
Gareth Edwards directs from a screenplay penned by David Koepp, who wrote the original Spielberg classic that launched the franchise. Bullet Train and The Fall Guy director David Leitch was initially set to direct the upcoming sequel before talks reportedly "fell through." The cast includes Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Ed Skrein.
Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters on July 2. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our complete list of movie release dates.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
- Fay WatsonDeputy Entertainment Editor
Jurassic World Rebirth actor teases a "link" with Sam Neill's Jurassic Park character – and fans think they've worked it out
Jurassic World Rebirth's writer says the new movie will include a novel scene they had to cut from the 1993 original