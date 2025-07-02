Jurassic World Rebirth ending explained: Who dies? Does it set up a sequel?

Want to know all about the Jurassic World Rebirth ending? Well, you aren't alone. The new movie brings the dinosaur franchise back to our screens for the first time since 2022's Jurassic World Dominion, with a brand new cast and a very different world for its prehistoric creatures.

Although the previous movie ended with dino domination, five years have passed since then, and Earth has proven to be inhospitable for dinosaurs. A deadly combo of climate change and disease has left them vulnerable to extinction for the second time around, save for a few pockets of sanctuary in isolated, tropical locations. One of these, the Caribbean island of Ile Saint-Hubert, is the target of a dangerous secret mission carried out by covert operative Zora (Scarlett Johansson), her teammate Duncan (Mahershala Ali), and paleontologist Henry (Jonathan Bailey) in the new movie. The trio is tasked with obtaining three samples from the island's biggest inhabitants by unscrupulous pharmaceutical rep Martin (Rupert Friend), but things are complicated when they run into a family in need of help.

But what exactly goes down in the Jurassic World Rebirth ending? It's an action-packed ride, which is why we've broken everything down here and answered some of the big questions you might have. Before we get into the Jurassic World Rebirth ending explained, it should go without saying that there are major spoilers ahead.

Jurassic World Rebirth ending explained *spoilers*

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

In the movie's final act, Zora and Rueben's groups reconvene at the abandoned village on Ile Saint-Hubert in an attempt to get off the island once and for all: Zora's team's mission is complete and all three dinosaur samples have been obtained for the pharmaceutical company's heart medication research, and Rueben and his daughters have had more than their fair share of danger.

Their escape plan doesn't quite run smoothly, though, when the genetically mutated dinosaur known as the Mutadon attacks. Reuben's family hides in an abandoned convenience store. Although they bar the doors, the Mutadon manages to come through the store ceiling, but Rueben, Teresa, Isabella, and Xavier escape through a drain into a tunnel system under the island. This leads to the ocean and a boat that can take them all away from Ile Saint-Hubert.

The helicopter, which Zora arranged as a contingency escape plan, is only set to wait in the skies for two minutes for the safety of those on board and starts to leave when it can't see anyone waiting at the base. Henry finds some flares and sets one off, but as the helicopter starts to turn around, the genetically modified D-rex appears and destroys it in its jaws.

Turning to plan B, Duncan and Henry join Rueben and co. in the tunnel. Meanwhile, outside, Martin is trying to escape with the samples after handcuffing the case to his wrist. Zora also makes her way down to the tunnel, but so does the Mutadon. Urgently looking for a way out, the group eventually finds a gate at the end of the tunnel, which leads to the water and the boat, but it's locked and no one can fit through the railings to reach the control panel to raise it, except Rueben's youngest daughter, Isabella. She squeezes through and goes to the control panel, but the mutant D-rex spots her and approaches. She opens the gate and the others escape, quickly closing the gate again to trap the Mutadon inside.

The D-rex attacks Martin and leaves nothing but his arm uneaten, which causes the case with the samples to fall to the ground, allowing Zora and Henry to take it back. The group rushes to the boat, but the hoist is broken and they struggle to escape quickly. Duncan uses the flares Henry found to distract the D-rex, which gives Zora and co. enough time to escape on the boat. As Duncan leads the D-rex away, it doesn't look good for him, but as everyone is mourning the apparent loss of Duncan, at the last second, another flare goes off. Zora turns the boat around to rescue him from the water, and the boat speeds away from Ile Saint-Hubert.

Earlier in the movie, Henry had told Zora that he wanted to open-source the samples so they'd be used to create a medicine for everyone, not just one that a big pharma company would use to make a profit. As Zora's only motivation for joining the mission was the money Martin offered her, she initially isn't sure if she agrees with him. But as they drive away from the island, Henry says Zora can decide what they do with the samples, and Zora says she wants everyone to be able to have them.

Who dies in Jurassic World Rebirth?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The first person to die in Jurassic World Rebirth is the scientist who falls foul of the D-rex in the movie's prologue. He drops a Snickers wrapper (hello, product placement) on his way into the lab, which gets stuck in the door and causes a power outage that means the D-rex is able to escape its confines.

Later on, in the film's first act, two members of Zora's team die after their boat is attacked by the Mosasaurus and Spinosauruses as they approach Ile Saint-Hubert: Bobby, played by Ed Skrein, is attacked on the boat, and Nina (Philippine Velge) is dragged back into the ocean by a Spinosaurus after the group lands on the beach.

In the film's Quetzalcoatlus northropi cliff-face sequence, while Zora and Henry are extracting the final sample from an egg, another member of Duncan's team, LeClerc (Bechir Sylvain), dies. Pursued up the cliff-face by the enormous flying dino, he is eaten just as he reaches the top, swallowed like a pelican necking a fish whole.

Pharmaceutical rep Martin Krebs, played by Rupert Friend, is the last main character to bite the dust. He's attacked by the D-rex in the movie's final act when he's trying to escape with the dinosaur DNA samples. The case containing the samples is locked to his wrist, but when the D-rex bites his arm off, the others in the group are able to retrieve it.

Will there be a Jurassic World 5?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jurassic World Rebirth doesn't directly set up a sequel, but that doesn't mean there isn't potential for a fifth Jurassic World movie.

All three main characters survive their time on Ile Saint-Hubert, which opens up the possibility of the trio returning for a new mission. But, equally, the film has been described as a standalone movie. In short, only time will tell if we get another Jurassic World movie and if it's a direct sequel to Rebirth.

In the meantime, you can rewatch the entire franchise again and read our Jurassic World Dominion review for a blast from the past.

Is there a Jurassic World Rebirth post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

No, there isn't a Jurassic World Rebirth post-credits scene. This isn't unusual for a Jurassic movie, so you don't need to worry about missing anything if you leave the theater as soon as the credits start to roll (although we'd always encourage sticking around to appreciate all the people who made the movie, of course).

Jurassic World Rebirth is out now in theaters.