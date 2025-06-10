Moon Knight creator says the character’s return to the MCU is up to Kevin Feige and Oscar Isaac: "I would be shocked if we didn’t see him again at some point"

Moon Knight creator Jeremy Slater says he hasn't talked to anyone from Marvel in a while, and that he's not quite sure what's in store for the character.

"Oh, God, I have no idea. If we do, I probably would not be involved," Slater told ComicBook when asked about a potential season 2. "I am trying to launch my directing career. I am hoping to shoot in August. We are out to an Oscar-winning actor right now and waiting on his response, so it’s very exciting. TV takes you off the board for two or three years."

"If there is another Moon Knight, the ball is in Kevin Feige and Oscar Isaac’s court. I don’t know the details of their contract," he explained. "Once Kevin figures out the best way to use that character, what is the right story and who are the right storytellers to bring that to life, I would be shocked if we didn’t see him again at some point. But, that’s me speculating as a fan. I have no inside knowledge. I haven’t talked to anyone at Marvel in a couple of years."

Moon Knight hit Disney Plus back in 2022, as part of Marvel Phase 4 – the latter of which feels like a lifetime ago now that we're just one month away from heading into Phase 6. Isaac starred as Marc Spector AKA Steven Grant AKA Jake Lockley AKA Moon Knight, a mysterious superhero with dissociative identity disorder who has multiple personas and identities (and a rather strange British accent). The series ran for just six episodes, chronicling Marc's battle with the Egyptian gods and a cult leader named Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke).

Not every live-action Marvel Disney Plus series gets a second season – in fact, Loki was the first, paving the way for Daredevil: Born Again. However, it's rather curious that we haven't seen Moon Knight at all since the show ended, except for appearing on a season 3 episode of the animated series What If? The character was also absent from the very long cast announcement for Avengers: Doomsday. Isaac also hasn't commented on the show or character for in quite a while, but anything is possible with Marvel.

Moon Knight is streaming now on Disney Plus. For more, check out our list of the best Disney Plus shows and the best Disney Plus movies to stream right now.