The creator of Moon Knight still doesn’t know if the character will return for future Marvel projects: "I'm as curious as the rest of you guys"

It's been three years since the Disney Plus show aired - and Moon Knight creator Jeremy Slater has no idea if or when the character will return.

"Talk to Kevin Feige, Talk to Oscar Isaac. I think the ball's really in their court," Slater told ComicBook. "It's as much or as little Moon Knight as Oscar wants to do. Kevin’s the guy with the master plan, and I think when he comes up with a way to really incorporate Moon Knight into there...It’s my hope that we’re gonna see him again, but I’m as curious as the rest of you guys.”

The six-episode limited series hit Disney Plus back in 2022, and starred Isaac as Marc Spector AKA Steven Grant AKA Moon Knight – a mysterious superhero with dissociative identity disorder who has multiple personas and identities. As if navigating life as a superhero wasn't hard enough, Moon Knight gets thrown into the lore that surrounds Ancient Egypt and finds himself up against a vengeful deity named Khonshu (voiced by F. Murray Abraham). The cast includes May Calamawy, Ethan Hawke, and the late Gaspard Ulliel in one of his final roles.

The series sits at an 86% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the show's darker tone and Isaac's multifaceted performance. Despite this, the character has not been seen since season 3 of What if? and there has been no word yet as to whether we'll see the character again in an upcoming MCU movie.

