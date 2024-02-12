Hugh Jackman had the perfect response to Wolverine’s barely-there cameo in the Deadpool 3 trailer

The official trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine is here, and it’s full of R-rated fun and MCU Easter eggs. Although, despite sharing half the title, one person who only makes a very brief appearance is Wolverine – and we only actually see the back of his head and his shadow.

Despite his limited screen time, Hugh Jackman, who plays the razor-knuckled mutant, had a perfect response to the new teaser. Sharing an altered version of the poster on Instagram, reading 'Wolverine & Asshole', he wrote: "Fixed it." Never one to miss the chance to have the last word, Ryan Reynolds replied: "Pump the brakes. It's a long road to July, Peanut."

That wasn’t Jackman’s only response either. Alongside another poster, showing Deadpool and Wolverine as two parts of a best friends necklace, he joked: "'Best' is a stretch. So is 'friends.'"

These two have been going meta with their characters ever since the movie was first announced, so it’s no surprise that this looks set to continue. Given the banter we’ve seen so far too, it looks like we’re in for a delightful press trail.

The Deadpool 3 trailer confirmed its title as well as giving us a glimpse into what the Merc with the Mouth’s bloody entry into the MCU will look like. He hasn’t disappointed either, with jokes about pegging, gory and slick action, and of course that very intriguing introduction of the TVA. We can’t wait.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26, 2024. For more, check out all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way, as well as our guide to how to watch the Marvel movies in order.