Ryan Reynolds jokingly responds to new Deadpool VR actor Neil Patrick Harris voicing his Marvel hero: "People who steal your signature roles are the biggest buttholes of all"

Much like Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds is quick on his feet and even quicker on the draw with a scathing putdown or silver-tongued skewering.

Case in point: just days after it was revealed that Neil Patrick Harris would voice the Merc with a Mouth in a new Deadpool VR game, Reynolds has replied with a parody of Harris' first main role – Doogie Howser, M.D.

The 85-second clip, which you can see below, features Reynolds mimicking Howser's tap-tap-tapping away at his keyboard, complete with sickly-sweet voiceover. The content doesn't quite match the tone of the cult sitcom, which premiered in the 1980s and ran for four seasons.

"Today I learned a lesson about buttholes they don't teach you in medical school," Reynolds began. "People who steal your signature role are the biggest buttholes of all."

Ryan Over-Reacts to Marvel’s Deadpool VR - YouTube Watch On

His bitter monologue is soon interrupted by actor Robyn Lively (the half-sister of Blake Lively), who played Doogie's love interest Michele across multiple seasons.

Deadpool VR, starring Neil Patrick Harris, was first announced during Summer Game Fest. Speaking to GamesRadar+ at the event, Twisted Pixel lead design manager Phil Therien wants players to experience what it's like to be Deadpool.

"It's really all about being the cool, all-encompassing Deadpool experience," Therien said. "He has the weapons, he's got the wit, the humor, and his own trademark way to solve problems. We've got all that throughout our game, so really, we've been kind of bottled up like what it is like to be Deadpool in VR."

Deadpool VR is currently undated and is set for release on the Meta Quest 3.

