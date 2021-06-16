Who is the TVA in Marvel comics

The Time Variance Authority or TVA has only been a part of the MCU for the first two episodes of Disney Plus' streaming series Loki, but people are already getting suspicious.

As fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know, time travel has the potential to wreak havoc in the Multiverse.

The Ancient One warned the Hulk in 2019's Avengers: Endgame that branches off of what is considered the main MCU timeline could be disastrous for the new timelines created, and somewhat ironically it was Mordo discovering the Ancient One's own manipulation of time along with Strange's own in the third act of 2016's Doctor Strange that caused him to go down a villain's path that will seemingly come to a head in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Mordo then should be somewhat reassured that a secret, all-powerful organization called the TVA has been deputized by even more powerful ancient "space lizards" dubbed the Time-Keepers who together exist to make sure only one "Sacred Timeline" is allowed to move forward.

So who are these mysterious organizations that like most MCU concepts are pulled straight from the pages of Marvel Comics?

Marvel comics' TVA doesn't quite have the profile of teams like the X-Men, Fantastic Four, or Eternals (all coming to the MCU sooner than later), but they have played key roles in Marvel Universe events of significance in the past. And if Loki's first two episodes are any indication, the power of the MCU's TVA could dwarf even the power of the Infinity Stones, assuming what Loki has seen he can believe, and he's already a skeptic ... along with many viewers.

But whatever the MCU version of the TVA's true nature, it'll probably help to know some of the comic book background of these important new players one way or the other. And since that's what you're here for, let's dive right into the deep end of the Marvel pool.

What are the Time Variance Authority and Time Keepers?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Marvel Universe history of the Time Variance Authority is mysterious and a bit convoluted – as one may expect, given they deal with and originate from infinite branching universes and timelines. Even the real-world origins of the TVA and their sister group the Time-Keepers, which are much easier to trace, have their strange twist and turns.

We'll start at the beginning and try to keep the back and forth to a minimum, given just about everything to do with the TVA sorta happens at multiple points in Marvel history simultaneously, and even the way the characters were developed jumps back and forth in time somewhat, thanks to retcons and time travel shenanigans.

The Time Variance Authority was created in 1986 by writer/artist Walt Simonson in Thor #371. In that story, Thor teams up with an agent of the TVA named Justice Peace (a hilariously over-serious pastiche of Judge Dredd, complete with grimace, helmet, and sci-fi motorcycle) to stop a time-traveling threat, though no other real lore about the TVA is revealed.

It wasn't too long before Simonson brought the TVA (and Justice Peace) back in his Fantastic Four run, with Justice Peace taking the Fantastic Four before a tribunal of judgment for meddling with time – including Reed Richards using a special device to battle Doctor Doom between the seconds of time, causing havoc to the timestream.

This revealed more about the TVA, including their headquarters in a place called the Null Time Zone, which exists in a pocket dimension outside of time. Many of their agents use the Justice title, including Justice Peace, Justice Love, and more. Though the TVA sometimes uses outside agents such as Thor or the cybernetic space bounty hunter Death's Head, all of their employees are genetically engineered for their specific jobs.

Simonson also introduced Mobius M. Mobius, a high-ranking TVA bureaucrat based on late Marvel editor/writer Mark Gruenwald, known for his encyclopedic knowledge of Marvel history. Mobius is played by Owen Wilson in Loki.

(Interestingly enough, Gruenwald also wrote a long Captain America run that has formed the basis of much of Disney Plus's current MCU streaming show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, including creating John Walker.)

From there, the TVA's history gets more than a bit weird, as it's time to bring in the Time-Keepers.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The TVA, which is formed under unknown circumstances sometime in the distant future of the Marvel Universe, will itself someday be replaced by a different group of multiversal monitors, the Time-Keepers, created in 1976's Thor #243 by who else but Mark Gruenwald (yes, the Time-Keepers technically predate the TVA in the real world, despite coming after in the Marvel Universe. It's like we said… time travel shenanigans and retcons).

Far, far in the distant future, the last living Time Variance Authority agent, known as He Who Remains, will engineer a group of beings designed to eternally monitor, and if necessary, manipulate the time stream to maintain order. The first experiment goes awry, resulting in the Time-Twisters - evil beings with control over time who wish only to conquer.

With the help of Thor and his allies, He Who Remains manages to defeat the Time-Twisters (who will return as villains time and time again) and create a proper version of the Time-Keepers, who are established in their post as the monitors of the timeline at the end of time.

The Time-Keepers are seen in Loki in animated form and as sculptures and massive statues that are ubiquitously present all over the TVA headquarters.

In fact, the presence of the Time-Keepers iconography is so conspicuous in Loki episode 2, it feels like Marvel Studios is trying to cement an impression on viewers. And since it's Marvel Studios, it usually means they're playing with our heads on some level.

The TVA and Time-Keepers in the Marvel Universe

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Given how often Marvel's comic book heroes and villains muck around in the multiverse and the timestream, it's no wonder that the TVA and the Time-Keepers have had their share of dealings with plenty of recognizable (and MCU-connected) characters.

From the TVA's earliest appearances alongside Thor and the Fantastic Four, they've operated as semi-neutral guardians of what they see as natural law and order hunting down heroes and villains alike for time transgressions.

Aside from taking the Fantastic Four to task, the TVA also encountered She-Hulk, who was working as an attorney for the superhuman law firm Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg, and Holliway (Goodman, Lieber, and Kurtzberg are the real names of the 'founding fathers' of the Marvel Universe, publisher Martin Goodman, Stan Lee/Stanley Lieber, and Jack Kirby/Jacob Kurtzberg). Though she ran afoul of the TVA by warning a time-traveling version of the then-dead Hawkeye of his fate during a trial, she later also saved the TVA from the villainous Clockwise, earning herself a pass.

The TVA has also gone head-to-head with none other than Deadpool multiple times, especially in the course of Deadpool's association with his longtime frenemy Cable (a time-traveler himself). Most recently, Deadpool actually invaded the TVA headquarters in an attempt to kill Cable who was being held prisoner there, as the TVA had mistaken Cable for his evil clone, Stryfe, who was on a time-traveling murder spree as part of the series Despicable Deadpool.

Comic books are bananas, and it's great.

Then of course there are the Time-Keepers, who have their own separate but sort-of-also-kinda parallel history with many Marvel characters.

The Time-Keepers' longest association is with Immortus and his younger self, the time conqueror Kang. Immortus first encountered the Time-Keepers when they instructed him to kill Wanda Maximoff the Scarlet Witch, a so-called Nexus Being with an intrinsic connection to Marvel's multiverse who would someday be responsible for great tragedy (which wound up being true, actually… specifically because of what Immortus did next).

Instead of killing Wanda, Immortus manipulated events to eliminate Scarlet Witch's children William and Thomas, a complex story all on its own, partially adapted in WandaVision.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

In the course of Immortus's employment with the Time-Keepers, the villainous Time-Twisters subdued the Keepers and secretly replaced them, then ordering Immortus to capture Wanda Maximoff instead of killing her to use her status as a Nexus Being to ensure they could never be defeated by the Time-Keepers. In the end, Scarlet Witch rejected the power granted by Immortus as part of the scheme despite what it could have meant for her children, and the Time-Twisters were defeated, with Immortus trapped in time as a battery for their chronal energy.

Immortus later escaped when the actual Time-Keepers returned and sent him to recruit an army of Avengers from throughout time to defeat Kang, who was threatening the entire timestream by declaring war on the Time-Keepers and their jurisdiction. These events formed the landmark story Avengers Forever, which went on to have larger ramifications for the core Avengers title of the time.

Oddly, despite starting out as allies of Thor, and having ongoing dealings with Asgardians for many years, neither the TVA nor the Time-Keepers have really encountered Loki at all. Their only very brief comic book encounter (so far) involved Loki helping Wolverine escape arrest at their hands.

Loki did serve as an Agent of Asgard for a time, however, acting as Asgard's secret enforcer as penance for his misdeeds, which could be an inspiration behind Loki's TVA adventures in the MCU show.

The TVA and Time-Keepers in the MCU

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

While the first episode of Loki introduced us to the MCU versions of the TVA and the Time-Keepers, and the second episode dug a bit deeper into their workings, it's still almost impossible to guess all the ramifications bringing these seemingly all-powerful entities into the MCU at large could have.

Still, even considering just their surface-level comic book connections, there's plenty to chew on.

First off, there's the inclusion of Owen Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius, one of the most prominent TVA employees, and a fun tribute character to the late, great Marvel Comics creator Mark Gruenwald (who created the Time-Keepers). Then of course there's the inclusion of the Time-Keepers themselves, which opens the door to even more potential comic book connections.

As an agency with apparent access to all time and space, the TVA could serve as a bridge to bring Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool to the MCU (since we know he's on his way). The comic book connections are there, and who wouldn't pop for seeing Loki and Deadpool go quip-for-quip?

And of course, the TVA's first big story arc came in Fantastic Four, another franchise destined for an MCU debut who may benefit from having a window in from another universe.

On the Time-Keepers' side, there's the obvious connection to their enemy Kang, who will be the villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (played by Jonathan Majors). And of course, there's Kang's older self Immortus, an agent of the Time-Keepers.

With WandaVision touching on stories that directly involve Immortus and the Time-Keepers, and Wanda herself set to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, along with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige's comments that Loki would also tie into Multiverse of Madness, there are a lot of potential story implications to chew on just from pointing out the associations given the comic book history of all involved.

And then there's also Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has its own multiversal implications and connections to the Doctor Strange sequel.

Since the Time-Keepers are an essential part of Avengers Forever, that also adds a bit more fuel to the potential of an MCU Avengers movie featuring versions of Earth's Mightiest Heroes from around the multiverse or the timestream (maybe making way for someone like, say, rumored returning actor Chris Evans to make a cameo?)

We also have to mention the upcoming She-Hulk Disney Plus streaming series starring Tatiana Maslany in the title role. Considering She-Hulk's history with the TVA, there's every reason to believe they could show up there too.

Finally, there's the Thor of it all, with the god of Thunder's historic connections to the TVA and Time-Keepers – the start of which coincided in comic books with Thor's brother Balder taking the throne of Asgard. Since the monarchy and leadership of Asgard may be in play in Love and Thunder with current ruler Valkyrie seeking a queen, even that could bring in the TVA or Time-Keepers.

But Loki episode 2 also helps raise some questions about the true nature of the TVA and Time-Keepers in the MCU.

Twice now Loki and Mobius have had philosophical conversations about determinism (which both the TVA and Time-Keepers represent) versus free will, and it seems unlikely Marvel Studios is going to definitively state every story they have told or will tell is already ultimately known by a vague authority, with all Marvel characters just pawns in games already played.

And there's also the whole weird, retro '60s vibe of the TVA and the fact that multiple British actors who play TVA officers like Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Ravonna Lexus Renslayer are affecting American accents in their roles, which almost certainly has a purpose and isn't immediately logical since the Time-Keepers and TVA should transcend any particular Earth culture.

Theories about the TVA and Time-Keepers being a front for possible villains like Kang, Immortus, or Newsarama's own contribution, the Molecule Man already abound, and something definitely doesn't feel right in Dodge.

But for the moment, and as they say, time will tell.

(See what we did there?)

Kang and Immortus figured a lot into the comic book history of the TVA. And they both figure prominently in Newsarama's look at the greatest time-traveling comic book villains of all time.