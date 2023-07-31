Loki season 2 trailer teases war, mischief - and the return of Kang

The first trailer for Loki season 2 is here and, yes, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) are on another mission across time and space and they even bump into a certain Goddess of Mischief in Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). What could go wrong?

As you can see from the trailer above, Loki is back inside the TVA. That's the good news. The bad news is, he's currently timeslipping - essentially being thrown across the timeline and ended up in various temporal hotspots throughout history.

It's a problem that takes them to Loki newcomer OB (Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan), though his patchwork solutions don't yield any results.

The pair then head on a whistlestop tour of various historical locations, including what appears to be a fast food joint in the 1970s, an early 20th Century auditorium, and a movie premiere. He Who Remains' lair is also glimpsed in one scene, potentially cluing us in on how Sylvie managed to squirm free of her predicament at the very end of time.

Loki was last seen in the second Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scene, seated in the audience with Mobius as they watched Jonathan Majors' Kang variant Victor Timely deliver a speech during a show in the early 1900s. It's a moment that's seen again here, though it's intercut with a shot of a ghostly-looking Miss Minutes scaring a large crowd of people.

Loki season 2, starring Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Mosaku, is streaming from October 6 and is all set to form part of Marvel Phase 5. For more on that, and Marvel Phase 6, check out our complete guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows.