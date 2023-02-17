Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scenes: how many are there and what do they set up?

As to be expected, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania contains multiple post-credits scenes. With the emergence of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror and several exciting Marvel projects on the horizon, the first after-credits stingers of Marvel Phase 5 are more hotly anticipated than most.

Below, we’ll run through the answers to your key questions surrounding Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s post-credit scenes. Namely, how many are there? When can you leave the theater? And how do they set up future MCU adventures, if at all? It’s all here in our guide to Ant-Man 3 post-credits scenes.

How many Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scenes are there?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As is fast becoming standard, there are two Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scenes. The first arrives after the usual credits title sequence and lasts around a minute.

The second requires a slightly longer wait. You’ll have to sit through around three-to-four minutes of the full roll call of credits before a short stinger. After that, you’re free to leave the screening and head home.

What happens in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scenes? *Spoilers*

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Before we start, this is your last warning to head out of the Spoiler Realm. If you haven’t seen Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, look away now.

In the first post-credits scene, a Council of Kangs (including the Pharaoh-themed Rama-tut and Immortus) are discussing the fate of Kang the Conqueror after they exiled him.

"The exiled one is dead," one confirms. Another says, "None of us killed him."

They refer to others – i.e. Marvel’s heroes – nudging themselves closer to the multiverse and posing more of a threat after killing the Conqueror. "If we let them, they’ll destroy everything," the leader declares.

They end by bringing together a colosseum of every single Kang, including a Skrull variant, to prepare for what appears to be an upcoming conflict. They’re now no longer "wasting time."

The second post-credits scene is short, sweet, and a setup for Loki season 2. A new Kang variant, Victor Timely, is seen performing a stage show in the early 1900s. "Time is everything, it shapes our lives," Timely says. "We can shape it."

In the audience, Loki looks on in shock, while Owen Wilson’s Mobius remarks how that is the "terrifying figure." Loki replies: "It’s him."

How does the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits set up Avengers and Loki season 2?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The first post-credits scene is the first major connective tissue between Ant-Man and the next Avengers movie.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, also written by Quantumania’s Jeff Loveness, will surely move this reveal of the Council of Kangs forward. As of right now, we know one Kang is dead but a seemingly infinite amount remain – and have their focus firmly on those roaming around the MCU. Expect Avengers 5 (and Avengers 6) to revolve around Marvel’s motley crew of heroes facing down the Kangs with the fate of time and space at stake.

It also opens up the potential of more Kang cameos. Now we know the full scale of just how many Kangs are working together in the multiverse, there’s seemingly scope for them to turn up anywhere, at any time to cause trouble for our heroes (and villains).

For the second post-credits scene, it appears the hunt for Kang is on in Loki season 2. We already had confirmation that Jonathan Majors would appear in the upcoming Disney Plus season. We now know a potential setting – the early 1900s – and the variant of Kang that both Loki and Mobius will be tracking down. What importance this Kang has to the wider MCU, though, is yet to be confirmed. We’ll find out more this summer.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now. For more on the latest Marvel release, check out our: