Will there be an Ant-Man 4? Here's what Marvel has said so far

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits the big screen this week, but is this the last we'll see of Paul Rudd's tiny superhero Scott Lang?

The latest Ant-Man movie sees the titular characters face off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in the quantum realm, with returning cast members including Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer. But what do Scott and co.'s fates at the end of the movie suggest about a potential sequel, and what has Marvel said so far about a fourquel?

Warning: there are major spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ahead, so turn back now if you haven't seen the movie yet and don't want to know what happens!

Ant-Man 4: Is another movie in the works?

So far, Thor is the only Marvel hero to have four solo movies to his name, but Ant-Man could be next. "We're already thinking about [Ant-Man 4]," producer Stephen Broussard told ComicBook.com (opens in new tab) ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's release.

"It's like, every movie's its own battle and you bear the scars of making it and wanting to make it great. But hope springs eternal and you start to put yourself back together after the journey of making the movie. You're like, 'Yeah, what if we did X and what if we did Y?' Like the wheels start turning, you can't help yourself. I don't want to say anything about specifically what those are, but yeah, you can't help yourself. Those conversations, those whispers have already started to happen between myself and Peyton [Reed, director] and Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios President]."

Of course, it's still early days and a fourquel hasn't been confirmed yet, but it's promising that conversations between the people in charge have already begun.

Does Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania set up Ant-Man 4?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ends with the words "Kang will return" – not Ant-Man. We already knew that we would see Kang again, thanks to the announcement of a new Avengers movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, coming in 2025 – though, of course, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ending with the reveal of multiple Kangs, it's unclear which version(s) of Kang we'll see again.

Kang the Conqueror also appears to have been killed, though whether that turns out to be true or is a fake-out remains a mystery for now.

But, the Ant family all survive their clash with Kang, and, after a brief moment where it seems that Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne will be trapped in the Quantum Realm forever, they all make their way home, too. In that case, it seems likely that we'll see them return, especially as Cassie Lang has her own suit now.

