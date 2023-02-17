Every Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cameo, listed and explained

A trip to the Quantum Realm may seem tiny in comparison to some of the MCU’s multiverse-heavy adventures in recent years, but Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is still packed with cameos and major Marvel appearances.

Some, however, are so delightfully obscure or hard-to-place that you’re probably rushing to find out just where you recognize them from or who exactly they are. To help, we’ve put together a list of all the major Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cameos in order of when they appear in the movie.

Of course, spoilers are inbound. If you haven’t watched the movie, look away now!

Randall Park as Jimmy Woo

Wannabe card magician/FBI agent Jimmy Woo shows up during Quantumania’s opening montage. Woo is seen having a meal with Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang. He had previously appeared in the prior two Ant-Man movies and even took a trip to Westview for WandaVision.

Gregg Turkington as Dale

Scott’s old Baskin Robbins boss Dale makes two appearances during Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He appears during a public appearance from the publicity-hungry Ant-Man at the film’s beginning and then makes a birthday cake for Cassie Lang at its end.

David Dastmalchian as Holes

Dastmalchian may have appeared in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp as Kurt, but Scott Lang’s buddies don’t show up in the threequel. Instead, the character actor voices ‘Holes’, the ooze-producing being in the Quantum Realm that, yes, gets a few extra holes by the movie’s end.

William Jackson Harper as Quaz

The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper shows up in the Quantum Realm as telepathic Quaz. Yes, his forehead glows and, yes, it looks weird. He appears to be a wholly original character designed for the MCU. Harper has also appeared in Midsommar and The Resort.

Katy O’Brian as Jentorra

Jentorra, the main rebel leader, is played by Katy O’Brian – an actor who has shown up in the MCU before.

O’Brian appeared in three episodes of Agents of SHIELD as Kimball. She has also made appearances in The Mandalorian and The Walking Dead.

Marvel’s comics have a character called Jentorra, who lived on the planet K’ai which existed in the Quantum Realm-like Microverse.

Bill Murray as Krylar

Comedy legend Bill Murray (Ghostbusters, Scrooged, Groundhog Day) shows up as Janet’s former love interest Krylar, now Lord Krylar. He fought against that title. Honest.

While he was a member of the rebellion in the Quantum Realm against Kang, in the comics Krylar was killed on the planet of K’ai by a lord he intended to betray in an upcoming conflict. He only appeared in one issue – Incredible Hulk #156 – in 1972.

Corey Stoll as MODOK

Surprise, it’s Darren! Scott Lang’s one-time nemesis was sent to the Quantum Realm at the end of Ant-Man, where he was recovered and rebuilt by the trapped Kang the Conqueror to become the ultimate weapon. Or: Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing. He’s even played by Corey Stoll again – we just don’t remember his face being quite so big.

Jonathan Majors as Rama-tut, Immortus, and the Council of Kangs

Jonathan Majors has previously played the Kang variant He Who Remains in the season finale of Loki. Here, he plays an infinite amount in the Cross-Time Council of Kangs. Two of the most prominent are Kang variants Rama-tut and Immortus. You can spot the former by his Egyptian headdress, while the latter stands next to him while discussing the fate of the "exiled one."

Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely

Another Kang! In the second Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scene, Majors returns as Victor Timely, a variant in the early 1900s running a stage show on temporal experiments.

In the comics, Timely is the moniker taking up by a time-travelling Kang, who heads to 1901 to found the town of Timely and a business, Timely Industries.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki appears as a member of the audience during the aforementioned Victor Timely post-credits scene. He’s shown looking terrified as he – and another member of the TVA – watch on.

Owen Wilson as Mobius

Yes, Owen Wilson is also here as Mobius. The character first appeared in the MCU as part of Loki and will return in season two of the Disney Plus series.

