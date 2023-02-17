Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: The major Easter eggs and Marvel references you probably missed

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the first movie of Marvel Phase 5, which means it's very important to the future of the MCU. Not only does the film introduce Kang the Conqueror properly to the films, but it also features the most in-depth exploration of the Quantum Realm yet.

But, like with all MCU movies, it's also packed with Easter eggs and Marvel references. We've rounded up 11 of the biggest below, so you can catch up on the details you might have missed. Be warned that the following contains major Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania spoilers! Turn back if you haven't seen the movie yet!

Ant-Man 3 Easter eggs

Avengers: Endgame

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

While Scott Lang is promoting his book, we're treated to hearing several excerpts from the autobiography that relate to the key events from Avengers: Endgame. There are laugh-out-loud references to the Hulk turning Scott into a baby (via time travel shenanigans), Scott meeting Rocket Raccoon, and Scott visiting the past with Steve Rogers.

Captain America: Civil War

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

At the Lang-Pym-Van Dyne family dinner, Hank refers to the time Scott went to an airport and fought Captain America. "Fought with Captain America," Scott swiftly corrects, pointing out that fighting Cap would be "insane." Of course, Scott was present at the huge superhero battle in Captain America: Civil War, which did indeed take place in an airport, and he was on the side of Team Cap.

Krylar

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Bill Murray has a cameo as Lord Krylar, one time member of the anti-Kang resistance, but now unfortunately working with the Conqueror. Krylar isn't a new character, though – he's actually a pretty deep cut character from Marvel comics. Appearing in a grand total of just one issue, Incredible Hulk #156, Krylar took on an antagonistic role and helped fight the big green Avenger. He worked from an island in the Microverse, AKA the Quantum Realm, and supplied customers with weapons and mercenaries.

MODOK

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

An obvious one, but MODOK – Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing – is also a Marvel comics character. He was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and his first appearance was way back in 1967 in Tales of Suspense #93.

David Dastmalchian

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

David Dastmalchian appeared in both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp as Kurt, one of Scott's friends. Kurt is missing from Quantumania, but Dastmalchian is still part of the cast: he voices the pink-colored blob who is obsessed with getting some holes of his own. For more on the Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania cameos check out our full list via that link.

Council of Kangs

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

In the post-credits scene, a multitude of Kangs are revealed, all of them gathered in a coliseum of some kind. This is another reference to the comics, specifically Avengers #292, published in 1988, which features the Council of Cross-Time Kangs. In fact, the shot of all the Kangs cheering in Quantumania is almost an exact recreation of a panel from that very comic. We might see them again in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty...

Incursions

(Image credit: Marvel)

Kang the Conqueror talks about his Variants throughout the multiverse, whom he accuses of playing with time "like children" – and causing incursions. This phenomenon was first mentioned in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it's what happens when two universes collide.

Victor Timely

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

One Kang Variant, seen in the final Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania post-credits scenes giving a talk on time to an assembled crowd, is none other than Victor Timely. This is another comic book reference – Kang did indeed take on that name and, in 1901, founded a town called Timely in Wisconsin and became the mayor.

Loki and Mobius

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Watching Victor Timely's presentation is none other than Loki and Mobius. The trickster god, visibly terrified, confirms that the man onstage is the same person he met back in the Loki finale – that was another Variant of Kang, named He Who Remains, who was guarding the Sacred Timeline. This seems to be a perfect set up for Loki season 2...

Chronopolis

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Chronopolis is Kang's city in Marvel comics, which gives him entry to various timelines and Earths that he either had conquered or was conquering. The city doesn't appear in Quantumania, but Kang's fortress in the movie bears some resemblance to it – both are surrounded by a huge, circular dome.

Time Chair

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Kang and Janet spent a lot of time in the Quantum Realm together, trying to repair Kang's transport chair which could get them out of the miniature universe. It's not identified as Kang's Time Chair by name, but it's almost identical in look to the device the character uses in the comics to traverse timelines and go wherever he wants, whenever he wants.

