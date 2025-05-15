Marvel fans prove that Thunderbolts* deserves a second watch as they point out hidden details you may have missed the first time around

Hey Thunderbolts* fans, it looks like you’re going to have to take another trip to the movie theater, as one eagle-eyed Marvel fan has spotted loads more easily missed Thunderbolts* easter eggs and references the second time watching.

After seeing Thunderbolts* again, one Marvel fan took to Reddit to share every hidden detail they missed on the first watch. But many seem to be about the movie’s most elusive character, Lewis Pullman’s Bob.

"Bob clearly takes discomfort to repeatedly being called 'Bobby' by Walker because his father used to call him that," said the fan. "I loved how John was the meanest to Bob at the beginning, but ended up being the one to knock out the person he hated the most. He also stops calling him 'Bobby' after that." Of course, the fan is referring to Wyatt Russell’s US Agent John Walker’s subtle bullying of Bob.

However, not everyone agrees with this take, as another replied, "He didn’t stop calling him Bobby. At the very end, John cheers him on calling him Bobby," to which the original user said, "And you can hear the difference in his voice. Goes from condescending in the vault to genuine encouragement when he's pinned down."

The next missed detail reads, "When Bob is being shot at by the soldiers, his first reaction to danger is going upwards, just like how he ran to the attic as a kid when his dad abused his mom."

But, as we saw, Bob found comfort in the New Avengers, who quickly came to understand his powers and took the lost anti-hero of sorts under their wings. Especially Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, sister to the late Black Widow played by Scarlett Johansson. "Yelena missed her elder sister throughout the entire movie," said the fan. "But then ends up becoming an elder sibling figure to Bob by the end."

