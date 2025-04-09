Daredevil: Born Again could be hiding a hint about Wilson Fisk's supervillain son The Rose in plain sight

Daredevil: Born Again episode eight features a rose motif in some of its scenes with the villainous Bullseye. And while it could be easy to dismiss the visual quirk as just a product of set design, it could be hinting at something deeper in the Daredevil mythos – because as it happens, Kingpin has a son named Richard Fisk who has also gone by the masked identity of The Rose.

Rumors have swirled throughout the first season of Daredevil: Born Again that Michael Gandolfini's Daniel Blake is somehow secretly the illegitimate son of Wilson Fisk, so the idea that Kingpin may have a son with a secret identity who plays into the plot of Daredevil: Born Again isn't totally out of the question.

The big difference between Richard Fisk and Daniel Blake (if he's Kingpin's son at all) is that, in comics, Richard is the son of Wilson and Vanessa Fisk, something that would likely be impossible in the continuity of Daredevil: Born Again. Nonetheless, it's impossible to count out the potential that some version of The Rose is lurking in the background of Daredevil: Born Again.

Who is The Rose?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Richard Fisk was first introduced in 1970's Amazing Spider-Man #83 by Stan Lee and John Romita, Sr., all the way back when Kingpin was one of Spidey's arch-enemies, before he really began his beef with Daredevil.

While Richard would be a supporting character throughout the '70s, it wasn't until 1984's Amazing Spider-Man #253 by writer Tom DeFalco and artist Rick Leonardi that the Rose would come into the picture.

At first, the Rose's true identity remained a mystery, with the enigmatic villain serving as one of Kingpin's chief underbosses, characterized by his purple mask, white suit, and, of course, trademark roses. Interestingly, it's not clear whether Richard Fisk was initially intended to be the Rose, as writer Tom DeFalco left Amazing Spider-Man before he could make the reveal.

Still, it's Richard who was eventually unveiled as the Rose – a relatively natural fit considering his father is the Kingpin.

But the Rose wouldn't always be on his father's side. After being betrayed by one of his closest associates in the wake of Wilson Fisk's apparent death, Richard Fisk eventually decides to wage war on the organized criminals of New York City as the Blood Rose, leaving a swath of deadly violence in his wake.

Sadly, Richard's time as the Blood Rose ended with none other than his own mother, Vanessa Fisk, shooting him down. Still, Wilson Fisk was able to resurrect Richard during his time as mayor of New York using a magical artifact, with Richard once again becoming the Rose – an identity he still maintains.

Who is Butch Pharris?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Richard Fisk has yet to appear in the MCU. The rose motif of episode 8 could perhaps be a subtle nod to the idea of Wilson Fisk's children. But as we covered above, Richard Fisk is, in comics, the son of Wilson and Vanessa Fisk.

Still Wilson Fisk does have another son – Byron 'Butch' Pharris, who first rejects any connection to his father's criminal empire before drawing closer to Wilson during his time as mayor.

In fact, Butch eventually changes his last name to Fisk, fully taking up his father's criminal legacy, even going so far as to claim the mantle of the Kingpin in his father's absence from New York City following his fall from grace as mayor.

However, he's since ceded the Kingpin mantle back to his father in the wake of Wilson's return to New York, which has reinvigorated his feud with Daredevil with a new, demonic twist, as Wilson has become possessed by a devilish entity of greed.

Does Kingpin have a son in the MCU?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Speculation has remained that Michael Gandolfini's Daniel Blake may secretly be the son of Wilson Fisk. There have been sparse hints, mostly in the form of Daniel's way-too-paternal vibes toward Vincent D'Onofrio's Fisk, but right now, Daniel Blake's history has not been revealed.

It's hard to imagine too many of the mystical aspects of Wilson Fisk's history with his sons coming into Daredevil: Born Again. But it would be much easier to envision the idea of Wilson Fisk having a secret son who he's hidden from Vanessa, especially given the themes of infidelity in their marriage in this season of Daredevil: Born Again.

There's only one more episode of Daredevil: Born Again season one to find out whether there will be any big revelations about Wilson Fisk's kids to come. But with season two already in production, it's also very possible that we'll see some seeds planted for stories yet to come.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are released weekly on Disney Plus. Make sure you never miss an episode with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, or check out our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review for our spoiler-free verdict on the show.