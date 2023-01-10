Bill Murray is playing a seriously obscure Marvel character in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Bill Murray is joining the Marvel universe in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – and his role has finally been revealed. Only a glimpse of Murray in the MCU has been shown so far, but his character resides in the Quantum Realm.

Per a press release from Disney, Murray will be playing Lord Krylar. That's a character who's had just one appearance in Marvel comics in an issue of The Incredible Hulk. Krylar supplies weapons and mercenaries to his customers, operating from an island in the Microverse, AKA the Quantum Realm. In his sole comics appearance, Krylar took on an antagonistic role and helped fight the Hulk.

It's unclear at the moment how much Murray's version of the character will mirror the source material, but it would seem that Krylar can't be fully trusted. Footage screened behind closed doors at Comic-Con revealed that he knows Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet van Dyne already from her time in the Quantum Realm, but how that plays out remains to be seen.

The new trailer for Quantumania has shown off more of the Quantum Realm itself, as well as Jonathan Majors' villainous Kang the Conqueror. Majors debuted as a variant of the character, He Who Remains, in the Loki finale. The latest footage sees Kang and Paul Rudd's Ant-Man locked in a particularly brutal fight, and things don't look good for the hero.

Quantumania is Marvel's next release and will hit theaters this February 17. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and Disney Plus TV shows to keep up to date with everything else the MCU has in store.