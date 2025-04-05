Chris Pratt jokingly addresses his absence from Avengers: Doomsday casting announcement

Star-Lord will return as Pratt assures "They must have cut away from it. I don’t know what happened."

It seemed that almost everyone and their superpowered aunt was on the guest list for Avengers: Doomsday following the livestream that ran for what felt like the duration of an Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame double bill. Mutants and first families and thunder gods, oh my! There were an awful lot of names revealed thanks to that carefully organized furniture, but one that didn't make an appearance was Chris Pratt, who joked about not getting a director's chair of his own this week.

When asked by Collider at CinemaCon why his name wasn't on the roster during the five-hour reveal, Pratt assured that it was on the guest list even if it wasn't shown. “I don’t know! I think it was, like, far off. They must have cut away from it. I don’t know what happened. I don’t know. It was there. I’m sure it was there.”

Some fans might question why Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, would be appearing in the upcoming Avengers movie, given that the last time we saw him, he'd parted ways with his team of intergalactic a-holes in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, the end credits did close off with a promise that Pratt is set on sticking to. “I can't say, for fans of mine, where they'll see Star-Lord again, but I can tell them we made a promise at the end of Vol. 3 that the legendary Star-Lord will return, and he will return.”

Confirmation of Quill's comeback could come with the further casting announcements that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has promised will continue for the massive list of movie stars that have yet to be completed for Avengers: Doomsday. Besides Pratt, there were some huge omissions from the casting call, including Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and Spider-Man (Tom Holland). We'll have to wait and see if these names, along with Pratt's appear some time before Avengers: Doomsday arrives on May 1, 2026. You can also learn everything else you need to know about Avengers: Doomsday here.

