Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer offers new look at Kang the Conqueror

A new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has arrived.

The film sees Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), and Scott's daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) team up with original Ant-Man Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne AKA the original Wasp (Michelle Pfeiffer) to take down the villainous Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) within the Quantum Realm.

Majors first appeared in the Loki season finale as He Who Remains, setting up a whole lot of chaos for the show's second season. The supervillain will no doubt star in 2025's Avengers: Kang Dynasty, meaning that we can expect Kang to wreak consistent havoc across the MCU for the next few years, as the trailer makes clear Quantumania features "the beginnings of a new dynasty."

Marvel Studios also gave fans a little insight into how Ant-Man and Kang become entangled with one another. It appears Scott has guilt over the five years of Cassie's childhood he missed while trapped in the Quantum Realm. Kang seems to be promising Scott a second chance to reclaim those lost years, in exchange for getting Kang something he wants.

But the deal seems to go bad in the end.

And speaking of going bad, the trailer also gives fans a first look at popular but absurd Marvel supervillain MODOK (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) who appears to be an underling of Kang.

Quantumania is directed by Peyton Reed from a screenplay by Jeff Loveness, the latter of whom is set to pen the script for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The cast also includes David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, Katy O'Brian, Randall Park, Gregg Turkington, and Bill Murray in an undisclosed role.

The movie kicks off Marvel Phase 5, with Secret Invasion, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Echo, Loki season 2, The Marvels, and Ironheart all set to premiere later this year. Marvel Phase 6 begins in 2025.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.

For more on the MCU, check out our piece on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows heading your way soon, or, check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.