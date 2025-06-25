Time is running out and The Thing teases his iconic catchphrase in epic final trailer for Marvel's Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Final Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25 - YouTube Watch On

A new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is here, and time is running out for Marvel's First Family.

In the trailer, which you can watch above, we are introduced to Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm, and Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm. Celebrities in their own time (an alternate universe in the '60s), complete with cartoons and billboards, their role soon morphs into protectors of Earth as Julia Garner's Silver Surfer rolls into New York to herald the coming to Galactus.

With the seconds ticking down, time (and clobberin' time) is of the essence, as the superhero group races to stop the planet from being devoured by the towering villain.

The movie is set to kick off Marvel Phase 6 this summer, after Ironheart brings Marvel Phase 5 to a close. It's going head to head with Superman, releasing just two weeks later than the DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters movie.

"The most epic of the most epic that you can imagine," producer Grant Curtis said recently of Galactus.

"Because that's the global stakes we're dealing with, the universal stakes we're dealing with. That's Galactus. When Galactus's gaze comes across your planet, you're not in a good spot. I think that's as big of a scope and scale you could ever ask a villain to bring with him or her. And that is what Galactus brings... One of the beautiful things about working with Kevin Feige and with [director] Matt Shakman, they are totally in on sci-fi."

Fantastic Four arrives this July 25. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.