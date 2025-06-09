Fantastic Four producer teases the new Marvel movie's villain and says Galactus is "the most epic of the most epic that you can imagine"

Whatever your expectations are for The Fantastic Four: First Steps villain Galactus, raise them – according to producer Grant Curtis, at least.

"The most epic of the most epic that you can imagine," Curtis said in a new interview with Collider when asked what we can expect from the world-devouring entity.

"Because that's the global stakes we're dealing with, the universal stakes we're dealing with. That's Galactus. When Galactus’s gaze comes across your planet, you're not in a good spot. I think that's as big of a scope and scale you could ever ask a villain to bring with him or her. And that is what Galactus brings... One of the beautiful things about working with Kevin Feige and with [director] Matt Shakman, they are totally in on sci-fi."

The movie's big bad will be played by Ralph Ineson, who's best known for his role in the UK version of The Office but has also appeared in movies like The Green Knight, The Northman, and Nosferatu. Julia Garner will play Galactus' herald, Silver Surfer.

The character previously appeared in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, where he was depicted as a cloud-like form, but First Steps is taking Galactus back to his comic book origins. We recently got our first look at him, headpiece and all, in an unlikely way: a Snapple promotion.

As for Marvel's First Family, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are bringing Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm to the MCU. The cast also includes John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Paul Walter Hauser.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25 as part of Marvel Phase 6. For more, check out our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies still to come in 2025 and beyond.