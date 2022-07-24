Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer description from Comic-Con

At the MCU San Diego Comic-Con 2022 panel, Marvel brought down the house with an enormous panel that included footage from the first movie in Phase 5, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Total Film was on the ground in Hall H and witnessed the footage which began with Scott Lang at a boom shop doing a reading of his new book, "Look Out for the Little Guy."

There’s a bunch of kids in cosplay watching him, and one winks at him. At a dinner table, the whole gang is there — Scott, Hope, Cassie, Janet, and Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym. Scott says they should be grateful that he saved them all from being dust. Douglas is not impressed.

The Ant-Man gang is then seen playing around with a device and Cassie gets dragged into the Quantum Realm. The others go after her and Janet knows her way around. She takes them to a weird-looking city where Bill Murray’s seeming king has had a past relationship with Janet.

A booming voice says that they’re in over their head… and it’s Kang! Jonathan Majors' character is more sinister than in Loki, and wears a purple robe. There’s also a flash of a metallic MODOK at one point, and Kevin Feige confirmed on stage that we did, indeed, see MODOK.

Quantumania wasn’t the only exclusive footage seen at Comic-Con — we were also treated to a trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Secret Invasion footage.

Marvel also announced several new projects during their Comic-Con panel. A Daredevil series was unveiled, Captain America 4 got a title, Blade now has a release date, and we also got the first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever thanks to an emotional trailer.