Wakanda mourns T'Challa in first Black Panther 2 trailer

The first trailer for Black Panther 2 (officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) has been shown at San Diego Comic-Con.

Chadwick Boseman's absence is felt in the two-minute teaser – the T'Challa actor passed away in August 2020, and his character has not been recast. We see Wakanda try to adjust to life without him as a nation in mourning, plus there's a glimpse of someone else in the Black Panther suit.

The sequel to 2018's Black Panther sees Letitia Wright back as T'Challa's sister Shuri, as well as the return of Danai Gurira's Okoye, Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia, Winston Duke's M'Baku, Angela Bassett's Ramonda, and Martin Freeman's Everett Ross. It was recently confirmed that Daniel Kaluuya will not be returning as W'Kabi due to scheduling conflicts with filming Jordan Peele's latest movie, Nope. The cast will also feature some newcomers, including Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, AKA Ironheart, and Tenoch Huerta as Namor, the movie's antagonist.

"It’s an honor. I come from the hood, and thanks to inclusion, I am here. A lot of kids in their hood are dreaming to be here, and they can make it!" Huerta said during Marvel's SDCC panel, as he addressed his casting for the first time – it had previously been kept tightly under wraps.

