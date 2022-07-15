San Diego Comic-Con 2022 schedule: Dates, times, and what's going on at the top SDCC panels

San Diego Comic-Con is back. After two years of low-key, virtual conventions, the pop culture event has returned with a bang. Marvel, Warner Bros., and many, many more are in attendance – so expect big reveals a-plenty over the next few days.

Below, we've rounded up the absolute must-watch panels across the entire convention, meaning you can keep track of what's going on and when to expect breaking news. So, to get up to speed on all things San Diego Comic-Con 2022, scroll on. We'll keep updating this page as the convention goes on, too, with recaps of all the reveals from each panel.

When is San Diego Comic-Con 2022?

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 takes place over five days, beginning on Wednesday, July 20 with a preview day, properly starting on Thursday, July 21, and ending on Sunday, July 24 at the San Diego Convention Center.

The San Diego Comic-Con 2022 panels you can't miss

These are the must-see San Diego Comic-Con panels. While Wednesday is primarily lower-key previews, Thursday kicks things into gear with a look at the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film and Apple TV Plus' Severance. Then there's the Masters of the Universe anniversary panel with Kevin Smith, who's back again later in the day for a discussion with William Shatner. Plus, there's Andy Serkis talking comics.

Friday is another busy day, with panels including a look at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a Marvel Studios panel focused on the animated side of the MCU, and an appearance from Keanu Reeves. Saturday then features House of the Dragon and those all-important Warner Bros. and Marvel panels – expect big things, with Kevin Feige in attendance and Warner Bros. showing off Black Adam and Shazam 2. Sunday brings the event to an end with a panel all about What We Do in the Shadows. We've got the highlights below, but you can check out the full schedule (opens in new tab) through the link.

Thursday July 21

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – 12:00pm – 13:00pm PT (8pm – 9pm BST) Hall H

Masters of the Universe: 40 Years – 3pm – 4pm PT (11pm – 12am BST) Hall H

Inside Severance – 3:30pm – 4:30pm (11:30pm – 12:30am BST) Ballroom 20

Shatner on Shatner – 4.30pm – 5.30pm (12:30am – 1:30am BST) Hall H

Andy Serkis, Scout Comics, and Thunder Present 2022 Comic Slate – 5pm – 6pm PT (1am – 2am BST) Room 32AB

Friday July 22

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – 10:30am – 12pm (6:30pm – 8pm) Hall H

Marvel Studios (animation) – 11:45am – 1:15pm (7:45pm – 9:15 pm BST) Ballroom 20

AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead – 12.30pm – 1.30pm PT (8:30pm – 9:30pm BST) Hall H

AMC's The Walking Dead 1.30pm – 2.30pm PT (9:30pm – 10:30pm BST) Hall H

Rick and Morty: The Vindicators Screening and Q&A – 2pm – 2.45pm PT (10pm – 10:45pm BST) Indigo Ballroom

Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Continues – 3 pm – 4 pm PT (11pm – 12am BST) Hall H

FX's Archer: Exclusive Season 13 Screening and Q&A – 5pm – 6pm PT (1am – 2am BST) Indigo Ballroom

Saturday July 23

Warner Bros Theatrical 10.15am – 11.15am PT (6pm – 7:15pm BST) Hall H

The Simpsons 11.30am – 12.15pm PT (7:30pm – 8:15pm BST) Ballroom 20

House of the Dragon 11.30am – 12.30pm (7:30pm – 8:30pm BST) Hall H

Star Trek Universe 12.45pm – 2.15pm (8:45pm – 10:15pm) Hall H

The Sandman Special Video Presentation and Q&A 2.30pm – 3.30pm PT (10:30pm – 11:30pm BST) Hall H

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire 2pm – 2.45pm (10pm – 10:45pm BST) Ballroom 20

The Players of Mythic Quest 4pm – 4.45pm PT (12am – 12:45am BST) Ballroom 20

Marvel Studios 5pm – 6pm PT (1am – 2am BST) Hall H

Back with a Vengeance: Chucky 6.45pm – 7.45pm PT (2:45am – 3:45am BST) Indigo Ballroom

Sunday July 24

What We Do in the Shadows (FX) Exclusive Screening and Q&A 1.15pm – 2.15pm PT (9:15pm – 10:15pm BST) Hall H

Can you watch San Diego Comic-Con 2022 from home?

Unlike the previous two years' Comic-Con@Home, 2022's convention will not be live-streamed. Have no fear, though – here at Total Film and GamesRadar+, we'll be bringing you the biggest breaking news throughout all five days. Keep an eye on Total Film socials (opens in new tab) for the latest updates as they happen.

If you're up to speed on Comic-Con, check out our roundup of 2022's major movie release dates for everything the year has in store.