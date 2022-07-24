New She-Hulk trailer sees Bruce Banner mentoring Jennifer Walters – and confirms Daredevil cameo

Marvel has unveiled the official trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – and it features a few exciting surprises, including a Fleabag-style fourth wall break and a whole bunch of cameos.

Much like how Hawkeye introduced Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), whose archery skills will likely see her adopt the titular mantle one day, She-Hulk is set to welcome Bruce Banner's cousin Jennifer Walters (Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany) into the MCU. In the new clip, which was released during the studio's panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday (July 23), Mark Ruffalo's green-but-not-so-mean Bruce can be seen showing Jennifer how to manage her newfound Hulk-ness.

At a remote beachside resort in Mexico, which has its own high-tech lab naturally, the scientist teaches her that being a Hulk is all about balance – and that yoga can seriously help with that – but also makes sure that she can use her powers in a crisis if needed.

"You have so much more to learn," Bruce confesses, as he slams a humungous research folder in front of a pancake-scoffing Jennifer. "I'm clearly nailing it at all these things," she claps back in another scene, before she looks directly into camera and jokes that Bruce "doesn't mean" when he says she can go back to her regular life as a lawyer if she wishes.

The teaser also re-introduces Tim Roth, who is back as The Incredible Hulk baddie Emil Blonsky/Abomination. At her day job, Jennifer is tasked with representing Blonsky in court, but her conflict of interest ("This man tried to kill my cousin, Bruce") winds up being the least of her worries when Jameela Jamil's look-turning Titania shows up to wreak havoc.

The supervillain isn't the only who appears, either. Fresh from his fight with Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wong (Benedict Wong) drops by, while Charlie Cox's Daredevil looks ready to fight Jennifer in the final shot – and he's not interested in settling their obvious feud inside a courtroom.

Created by Rick and Morty's Jessica Gao, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will consist of nine episodes and also stars Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. While we wait for it to land on Disney Plus on August 17, check out our breakdown of the Marvel timeline to get you up to speed on the MCU.

To keep up to date with San Diego Comic-Con, check out our complete SDCC 2022 schedule.