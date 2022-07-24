Marvel announces new Daredevil series at San Diego Comic-Con

Matt Murdock is back. Daredevil: Born Again starring Charlie Cox as the lawyer-slash-superhero is coming to Disney Plus, Marvel announced today at San Diego Comic-Con. And if that wasn't exciting enough, we're getting 18 episodes, which will arrive in spring 2024.

We've been hoping for more Daredevil ever since Cox made his MCU debut with a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home – Matt Murdock is on hand to give some legal advice to Peter Parker after he's accused of killing Mysterio.

Daredevil Born Again will be an 18 episode series coming to Disney Plus — with Charlie Cox back in the role! #SDCC #MarvelJuly 24, 2022 See more

The character is also set to appear in Echo, the upcoming Hawkeye spin-off starring Alaqua Cox as the titular hero. He'll be joined by Vincent D'Onofrio, who's reprising his role as Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin. Plus, he made an appearance in the new She-Hulk trailer shown at SDCC, so it seems we'll be seeing a lot of Matt Murdock. We're not complaining.

Cox's Daredevil first appeared in the Netflix series of the same name, which ran for three seasons between 2015 and 2018. He also starred in The Defenders spin-off alongside Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Finn Jones' Danny Rand (AKA Iron Fist).

For more on Marvel, you can get up to speed on the MCU with our guide to Marvel Phase 4 , and if you want to catch up on the films and shows so far, see how to watch the Marvel movies in order through the link.