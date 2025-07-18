Everything announced at Big Summer Warhammer Preview 2025, from Chaos Dwarfs to an awesome new Kill Team setting

Games Workshop just pulled back the curtain on what we can expect for the rest of the year in its Big Summer Warhammer Preview, and it looks like we're going to be busy. Very busy. Prepare to add to that pile of gray plastic shame, people.

Although it's already been a pretty rammed year for the hobby, it's clear that our backlog isn't going to get any better in the next few months; a brand-new (but old?) faction for Age of Sigmar is on its way, Warhammer 40K has received reinforcements for one of its best-loved modern armies, fresh seasons of Kill Team and Underworlds are inbound, and... well, suffice to say, this year's Big Summer Warhammer Preview didn't pull any punches.

Because there were a lot of reveals, I've broken them down as best I can into bitesize pieces here. Let's go on a whistle-stop tour of the good stuff, shall we?

Big Summer Warhammer preview: Warhammer 40K

(Image credit: Warhammer Community)

At a glance:



- Massive influx of Votann units

- Five new Space Marine characters

We've known for a while that the Leagues of Votann, Salamanders, and Imperial Fists were making their way back to Warhammer 40K thanks to earlier teases, but it seems that the deployment for one of those is a lot more extensive than anticipated... and the others brought friends I certainly didn't expect.

Here's a breakdown of what we're getting for the grim darkness of the far future.

Leagues of Votann

The Leagues of Votann got the first big drop of the show, and it was a lot more generous than I'd anticipated. Half a dozen or more new units were unveiled alongside the 10th Edition Codex, and most were heavy-hitters that are going to be able to smack your foes hard.

Top of the pile are the Ironkin Steeljacks, which look to be Space Marine-sized robots armed to the teeth with blasters and swords. Personally, I was a big fan of the Cthonian Earthshakers. These do the exact opposite of mortars by firing digging rockets that then pop up in your foes' battlelines. Lovely.

Here's a full breakdown.

Buri Aegnirssen: This character is called the 'Thrice Devoured' for good reason, and was eaten by Tyranids but managed to claw his way back out. Badass.

This character is called the 'Thrice Devoured' for good reason, and was eaten by Tyranids but managed to claw his way back out. Badass. Memnyr Strategist: A hyper-smart AI Ironkin with more processing power than any other 'bot. Basically pulling a Mr. Burns "excellent" pose.

A hyper-smart AI Ironkin with more processing power than any other 'bot. Basically pulling a Mr. Burns "excellent" pose. Arkanyst Evaluator: A new hero that's the mad scientist type, wielding an experimental 'Trans-Matter Invertor.' Sounds nasty.

A new hero that's the mad scientist type, wielding an experimental 'Trans-Matter Invertor.' Sounds nasty. Ironkin Steeljacks: Larger warrior robots packing close combat weaponry. They're gonna kick your butt and steal your lunch money.

Larger warrior robots packing close combat weaponry. They're gonna kick your butt and steal your lunch money. Cthonian Earthshakers: These are like inverse artillery, with mole rockets that dig under the battlefield.

These are like inverse artillery, with mole rockets that dig under the battlefield. Kapricus Defender or Carrier: This is a hover vehicle that can either be an attack vehicle or a transport. Pick your poison.

Space Marine champions

The Space Marine Legions will enjoy some extra muscle in the not-so-distant future. More specifically, they're receiving five new heroes.

Vulkan He'stan: A Salamanders hero who is seeking out tech made by his namesake, the Primark Vulkan.

A Salamanders hero who is seeking out tech made by his namesake, the Primark Vulkan. Darnath Lysander: This classic Imperial Fists character is back with a new sculpt that better matches the new Marines.

This classic Imperial Fists character is back with a new sculpt that better matches the new Marines. Caanok Var: An Iron Hands hero has also joined the fray.

An Iron Hands hero has also joined the fray. Aethon Shaan: Say hello to the new Chapter Master of the Raven Guard, an incredibly badass sculpt that's oh-so emo. I love it.

Say hello to the new Chapter Master of the Raven Guard, an incredibly badass sculpt that's oh-so emo. I love it. Suboden Khan: It says a lot that the new Raven Guard Chapter Master doesn't win the 'cool' contest outright, because this White Scars leader on a jetbike is downright incredible.

Big Summer Warhammer Preview: Age of Sigmar

(Image credit: Warhammer)

At a glance:



- Chaos Dwarfs return as Helsmiths of Hashut

- Flesh-Eater Courts & Nighthaunt get new Battletomes

It's been a great couple of years for Age of Sigmar as is, and revised Battletomes (along with a couple of new models) for both the Flesh-Eater Courts and Nighthaunt can be added to the pile. However, that wasn't the true star of the show; things just got a whole lot more interesting thanks to the addition of a brand new army – the Chaos Dwarfs, now renamed and relaunched as the Helsmiths of Hashut.

Helsmiths of Hashut

Even though they've popped up here and there in the likes of Blood Bowl, it's been a very long time since we got a proper Chaos Dwarfs army. That's about to change, though, and the faction has been reimagined as the 'Helsmiths of Hashut.' These are Duardin corrupted by dark magics; whereas their kin (like the Kharadron Overlords) fled the mountain holds during an age of Chaos long since past, these guys held their ground. However, they only survived due to pacts made with a bull-god who twisted them into a might-makes-right society that's unyieldingly cruel.

That means they field tough-as-nails heavy infantry, blunderbuss gunners, monsters, and gnarly siege weapons. Don't forget about the giant bull mechs powered by demon fire or the cannon-fodder Hobgrots who will fill out your rank and file, either.

Here's what's coming.

Army Set: You'll be able to get your hands on a foundation for your force via a Helsmiths of Hashut Army Set, which contains all the core infantry, artillery, and magical beasties needed to kick off your conquest. The faction Battletome is also included.

You'll be able to get your hands on a foundation for your force via a Helsmiths of Hashut Army Set, which contains all the core infantry, artillery, and magical beasties needed to kick off your conquest. The faction Battletome is also included. Uruk Taar, the First Daemonsmith: If you want a centerpiece to your army, consider this hero. He's the oldest Daemonsmith and is immeasurably old, so gets a giant magic bull-robot to ride on alongside an armful of balefire.

If you want a centerpiece to your army, consider this hero. He's the oldest Daemonsmith and is immeasurably old, so gets a giant magic bull-robot to ride on alongside an armful of balefire. Ashen Elder: Here's an older Helsmith who's getting on a bit, to the point that he's started turning to stone. Think of him as a high priest for the faction.

Here's an older Helsmith who's getting on a bit, to the point that he's started turning to stone. Think of him as a high priest for the faction. Daemonsmith: This lad feels like a cross between the shamans of World of Warcraft orcs with a priest.

This lad feels like a cross between the shamans of World of Warcraft orcs with a priest. Bull Centaurs: Want a cross between centaurs and minotaurs? Here you go.

Want a cross between centaurs and minotaurs? Here you go. Infernal Razers: Blunderbuss-wielding Helsmiths. Enough said.

Blunderbuss-wielding Helsmiths. Enough said. Hobgrot Vandals: Why send your Helsmiths to die when you can sacrifice hordes of cannon fodder?

Flesh-Eater Courts & Nighthaunt

Alongside Battletomes for each faction, the pair both got a new model as well. Nighthaunt welcome in the Lord Vitriolic, a poisoner in life and who is now an undead assassin wielding all sorts of nasty potions. Meanwhile, the Flesh-Eater Courts got the High Falconer Felgryn - a ghoul that thinks he's a noble owner of birds of prey, but is actually sending giant bats off to hunt instead.

Big Summer Warhammer Preview: Kill Team

(Image credit: Warhammer Community)

At a glance:



- New box set and Tomb World Kill Zone

- Deathwatch vs. Necrons

Seeing as Hivestorm and the new edition of Kill Team was almost a year ago, it's time for a fresh season with another setting and more squads. That's exactly what we got in Warhammer's summer preview.

This time we're taking a trip to a Necron Tomb World, which is pretty similar in layout to the Gallowdark Kill Zone - it's all tight corridors and close-quarters action, but with the added danger that undead robots might pop out from sarcophagi on the wall. Personally, I was pulling for a jungle board with the likes of a revised Catachan unit leading the charge, but this is pretty cool too.

The rumored Deathwatch vs. Necrons matchup also ended up being true. Here's how that works:

Deathwatch: This Kill Team is made up of operatives drawn from numerous Chapters, and you'll choose five from a possible 11 options (though it's worth noting that you'll only be able to make 10 from a single box). Various Chapter-specific pieces are also available here, allowing you to better customize the squad.

This Kill Team is made up of operatives drawn from numerous Chapters, and you'll choose five from a possible 11 options (though it's worth noting that you'll only be able to make 10 from a single box). Various Chapter-specific pieces are also available here, allowing you to better customize the squad. Canoptek Circle: These tomb guardians are made to watch over the Necron Tomb Worlds, do a little housekeeping, and utterly obliterate any and all invaders. If you're a fan of spidery robot skeletons, this is the squad for you.

Rank-and-file Necrons will be included in the box as well for co-op missions, much like the prevous box - Kill Team: Typhon.

Big Summer Warhammer Preview: Underworlds

(Image credit: Warhammer Community)

At a glance:



- New season takes us to Spitewood

- Helsmiths of Hashut vs. Sylvaneth

Seeing as it's almost been a full year since the last core Underworlds box (Embergard) dropped, we were due a new one – and that's exactly what we got in the Big Summer Warhammer Preview.

We're emerging from the depths and heading for the forests this time with the 'Spitewood' expansion (this is still the same edition, so it's more a fresh start for the new season). It pits Helsmiths of Hashut against Sylvaneth centaurs.

The Blood of the Bull: This Helsmiths of Hashut group feels like a distillation of all that's cool about the faction, with a variety of warriors from swordsmen to gun-wielding engineers and even a stabby-stabby Hobgrot.

This Helsmiths of Hashut group feels like a distillation of all that's cool about the faction, with a variety of warriors from swordsmen to gun-wielding engineers and even a stabby-stabby Hobgrot. Kurnoth’s Heralds: Seeing as you're only getting three of these centaurs, you just know they're gonna hit like a sack full of bricks. They're all incredibly dynamic sculpts, with one archer and two fighters armed with spears.

Big Summer Warhammer Preview: Horus Heresy, Legions Imperialis, Old World

(Image credit: Warhammer Community)

At a glance:



- MKII Assault Squad for Horus Heresy

- A load of tanks for Legions

- New heroes for Tomb Kings in Old World

These game systems didn't get big updates, so I'll keep it brief.

At the top of the round were Old World heroes for Tomb Kings (New Royal Heralds and the Liche Priests, who keep the magic of your army working) alongside a couple of Arcane Journals that carry the overarching conflict forward.

Next up was Horus Heresy. Considering how Horus Heresy Saturnine has only just gone up for pre-order, it probably won't come as a surprise that the Big Summer Warhammer Preview reveals aren't quite as massive. Indeed, we got a better look at the MKII Assault Squad with massive turbine backpacks alongside the Journal Tactica: The Forges of Saturn book that provides more rules for your Saturnine troops.

As for Legions Imperialis, it's good news if you're a fan of heavy tanks and vehicles; the preview revealed a wealth of new units for those who play the Epic-scale game.

