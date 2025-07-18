New Marvel show Wonder Man will see the return of a minor Spider-Man: No Way Home character, and fans are pleased that the MCU is following through on past storylines

New Marvel show Wonder Man will see the return of a minor MCU character we thought we might have seen the last of.

Per Deadline, Agent Cleary, played by Succession's Arian Moayed, is returning for the new Disney Plus series. He's a high-ranking agent in the Department of Damage Control, a government agency that's responsible for cleaning up the mess left by superhero battles.

Cleary first appeared in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home when he brought Peter Parker in for questioning after Spider-Man's identity was revealed. Moayed reprised the role in 2022's Ms. Marvel, in which Cleary was attempting to hunt down Kamala Khan.

"Cool, the MCU needs characters like this who can show up in multiple projects without stealing [the] spotlight," one fan wrote on Reddit in response to the casting news.

"Nice to see characters showing up in multiple projects," echoed someone else.

"About time. Phase 4 set up Damage Control to be a major player and then just disappeared for all of Phase 5," said another.

"Yess, I love Arian! Always happy to see his character pop up again (same with Jimmy Woo)," another user posted, referring to Randall Park's FBI agent, who was last seen in a cameo appearance in 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

"Hell yeah!! Loved him!" said someone else.

Wonder Man will star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a superpowered actor and stuntman and the titular hero. Ben Kingsley will reprise his Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings role of Trevor Slattery, and Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton and Hawkeye's Andrew Guest are on board as showrunners.

Wonder Man is set to hit Disney Plus in December as part of Marvel Phase 6. While we wait, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way.