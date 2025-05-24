Charlie Cox asks fans to write letters to get a Daredevil MCU movie

So far, Charlie Cox's hero of Hell's Kitchen has only spent a few minutes on the big screen when he appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the star isn't opposed to going back there, even with Daredevil: Born Again continuing to go from strength to strength. After the warm reception for Matt Murdock's horn-headed vigilante making his official appearance in the MCU and season 2 currently being filmed, Cox was asked if there are any talks about Daredevil getting a solo movie further down the line. To put it simply, hell if he knows.

“I’m the worst person to ask,” Cox admitted in an interview at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. “I have no idea. I don’t know — you have to ask the grown-ups. I don’t know anything. And I like not knowing anything, you know?”

What we do know is that Marvel Studios has plans for Matt Murdock and his short-fused frenemy, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), aka The Punisher. For the lawyer-turned vigilante, it's been confirmed that the second season will see the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, who has already been seen training with her co-star for her arrival into the new era of street-level superheroes. As for Castle, he's set for a Marvel Special Presentation that is said to be assembling an "incredible group" to bring a new Punisher story to life. With all that going on, it's understandable why Cox is content with what's going on right now, and instead suggested the fans make a push for getting the Devil back in theaters in the future.

“The only thing I’ll say is I’m just such a happy camper. I’m so thrilled to be here. I love that I get to tell the story in long-form. Also, because I’m part of the show, like you guys just had the experience, every season, we get to see the first two episodes on the big screen. So I get that experience. It is a shame because, particularly with the pilot, it’s such a cinematic episode," Cox said. "It feels like it deserves to be seen on the big screen. But, I don’t know. Just write letters, everyone just write letters.”

It's also worth noting that Cox has done an impressive job historically of keeping things quiet about the return of Daredevil. So, while a solo film might not be on the cards, there are two potential opportunities for him to appear in other movies in the future. As it stands, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday have swapped schedules slightly, with the web-head returning earlier than Earth's Mightiest Heroes, who have been pushed back to December 18, 2026. Brand New Day is still settling at July 31, 2026, with plot details at a minimum, and with Kevin Feige confirming that the cast list isn't finished for Doomsday, Daredevil could drop in for either. For now, you can check out every upcoming MCU film and TV show heading our way here.