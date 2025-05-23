Marvel delays mean Spider-Man: Brand New Day will now be released before Avengers: Doomsday – and fans are wondering what it could mean for Peter Parker

Now that Avengers: Doomsday has been delayed by seven months, Spider-Man 4 will debut before the next assembly of Earth's Mightiest Heroes – but what does that mean for Peter Parker?

The next Spidey movie, officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, will now arrive in theaters almost five months before Doomsday, as opposed to almost three months afterward.

One fan took to Reddit to ask whether the scheduling switch-up means the web-slinger will appear in Doomsday, but others aren't so sure. "Doubt it," someone else replied. "For me, the biggest reason it's because Spider Man needs screen time (solo) and there's too many characters… My bet is that Brand New Day will tie in to Secret Wars so then Spiderman will be able to shine."

However, others think Spider-Man may follow suit on the release calendar. "Wonder if Brand New Day is in jeopardy of being pushed too since it hasn't started filming yet…" wrote another fan. Of course, this is slightly complicated by the fact that Spider-Man movies are distributed by Sony rather than Disney like the rest of the MCU's big-screen offerings, so that isn't a given.

It's not just Doomsday, either – its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, has also been delayed by seven months, shifting from May 2027 to December 2027.

As for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, official details on the movie are still thin on the ground. All we know right now is that Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker and he'll joined by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink in an undisclosed role, while Shang-Chi helmer Destin Daniel Cretton is in the director's chair.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026, with Avengers: Doomsday following on December 18, 2026. While we wait, check our our guide to the other upcoming superhero movies on the way, from both Marvel and DC.