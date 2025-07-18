Bungie says "we never intend to ship 'stealth nerfs' in Destiny 2" as Edge of Fate players find unmentioned changes: "We would be completely out of our minds if we thought we could slip something under the rug without players noticing"

With Destiny 2 players continually unearthing unannounced nerfs and buffs in the new Edge of Fate expansion, Bungie's come out to address the "missed patch notes" and assure the community that it is not trying to sneak things by, and is working to get things straightened out on the record.

Global community lead Dmg met the people in the theater of Reddit to confirm that, "For the last few days, teams have been reviewing player reports and auditing changes to identify gaps in our patch notes article. We're looking to get details out ASAP on the missed notes, and seriously - many apologies here."

Bear in mind, the Edge of Fate launch patch notes were already monstrous, overflowing with systemic, weapon, armor, and NPC changes.

Acknowledging that this is definitely not the first time this has happened, Dmg admits "it stands to show that a few of our processes need improvement." He stresses that "we never intend to ship 'stealth nerfs' in Destiny 2" and rightly points out that it would be stupid to try.

"We would be completely out of our minds if we thought we could slip something under the rug without players noticing," Dmg says. "We're committed to clear and honest comms, and never wish to deviate from that.

"This was one of (if not THE) longest patch notes submissions we've had, and while we hoped we had every bullet buttoned up, we fully acknowledge we missed on some big ones here."

Bungie has already put out a patch plan addressing some issues reported elsewhere, with desperately needed ammo economy fixes coming July 22, but Dmg says "I don't have a specific timeline" on when these patch notes or the related changes will be corrected. It's currently unclear how many of these changes actually are missed patch notes and how many are bugs. However, Dmg does say that player reports have "helped speed up our investigations, and even helped us identify some bugs or spaces for improvement."

"Warlock changes are a big one, but there's more we'll be getting straightened out too," he concludes. "Some exotic ammo backpack changes were also not detailed enough - we had notes on how ammo was changing all up with a broad rebalancing line, but no specific bullets for things like Queenbreaker."

