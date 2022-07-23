Marvel SDCC 2022 Live Coverage – All the news from the MCU panel as it happens

Refresh

A few hours ago and some Marvel fans might (rightly) have been worried about the MCU's future? Now. Kevin Feige was right: it was all going somewhere. We're heading towards Secret Wars, with just about every possible dream project you could think of as stops along the way. Daredevil? Check. Thunderbolts? Check. A new Captain America (opens in new tab)? Check.

Let's not forget that Kevin Feige has also announced The Multiverse Saga. Encapsulating Phase 4, Phase 5, and Phase 6, it's going to be what The Infinity Saga was for Phases 1-3. Read: a multi-part epic spanning several movies and shows.

Throughout all of that, we missed one of the weirdest pieces of Marvel casting news in years: Borat 2's Maria Bakalova will play Cosmo the Space Dog in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Chukwudi Iwuji will also be playing the High Evolutionary, to round out today's Guardians 3 casting news. The High Evolutionary is here! Chukwudi Iwuji in full regalia. He’ll be in Guardians 3. “Call me Sire,” he says (in character) on stage #Marvel #SDCC pic.twitter.com/MbEAcqvpasJuly 24, 2022 See more

You thought we were done? Nuh-uh. Kevin Feige has just announced Phase 6 (from Fantastic Four onwards in November 2024) still has plenty of mystery movies to come. He's made a fancy graphic on PowerPoint and everything. Take a look. There’s a LOT of Marvel to come. Phase 6 has a lot of mystery movies to come #Marvel #SDCC pic.twitter.com/irCdzSuo8FJuly 24, 2022 See more

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer The first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever here. As expected, it's a hugely emotional affair, and appears to show several major characters dealing with the fallout from T'Challa's passing...

TWO NEW AVENGERS MOVIES HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED! Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is coming May 2, 2025. Avengers: Secret Wars is coming November 7, 2025. Oh, and a little something called Fantastic Four is arriving before then on November 8, 2024.

Marvel Phase 5 lineup Recovered from that avalanche of news yet? Let's take a quick break here and go over everything announced for Marvel Phase 5. Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania: Feb 17, 2023

Secret Invasion: Spring 2023

GOTG Vol 3: May 5, 2023

Echo: Summer 2023

The Marvels: July 28, 2023

Loki season 2: Summer 2023

Blade: November 3, 2023

Ironheart: Fall 2022

Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Winter 2023/2024

Daredevil: Born Again (18 episodes!): Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order: May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts: July 26, 2024

Guardians 3 is the "end" We've heard more about Guardians 3 from director James Gunn. He says it's the "end" of the story and we get a trailer. Gamora is head of the Ravengers. She doesn’t remember anything, and Quill’s beaten up about it. There’s a young Rocket and the movie appears to be about his origins. There are new Guardians suits, Will Pulter’s golden Adam Warlock, and a butch Groot. It's emotionally-charged too. We're going to be crying buckets of tears when this hits cinemas on May 5, 2023. James Gunn’s here and says Guardians 3 is the “end” of the story of these characters #SDCC pic.twitter.com/JSDziqWXeFJuly 24, 2022 See more

More from our man inside Hall H. There's an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer playing. Scott Lang doing a book reading, his book: “Look out for the Little Guy.” He says at the dinner table that he saved the world, and Michael Douglas us not impressed. Scott's daughter gets dragged into the Quantum Realm where she meets Bill Murray... and Kang! MODOK is also confirmed as a villain in Quantumania. Jonathan Majors says to expect a lot of “conquering” in Ant-Man, and Kevin Feige says there’s a very particular reason the film’s kicking off Phase 5. The film is set for release on February 17, 2023.

If you're just joining us you've missed... well, you've missed years of Marvel announcements. Scroll down for the full list. We've just about managed to catch our breath but there are several big highlights: Daredevil, Thunderbolts, Captain America 4, a Blade release date, and Kevin Feige announcing the end of Marvel Phase 4. And there's still 20 minutes of the SDCC panel to go. Phew.

Daredevil series is announced The news we've all been waiting for. Daredevil: Born Again is a new Disney Plus series coming Spring 2024. Charlie Cox is back as Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio is returning as Kingpin. (Image credit: Marvel Studios) On top of that, we've also got Thunderbolts coming to theaters on July 26, 2024. Everything is Marvel.

Lost between that wave of announcements is the She-Hulk trailer. Honestly? We love the look if this. It's fun, playful, and Jennifer Walters gives Hulk the middle finger. What's not to like? Oh and is that DAREDEVIL? Yes. Yes, it is. Holy moly. Let’s do this. 💚💪Watch the brand new trailer for #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, streaming August 17 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/yKwL5p4nxOJuly 24, 2022 See more

So... Marvel are just reeling off a whole host of announcements here. 2023 is already looking stacked because Secret Invasion is coming in Spring 2023 and Loki season 2 is Summer 2023. Ironheart is coming in Fall 2023. That will follow the story of Riri Williams, who is played by Dominique Thorne. Agatha: Coven of Chaos follows in Winter 2023. Blade is coming November 3, 2023. We also have a Cap 4 release date. May 3, 2024.

The big news keeps on coming! Echo, an original Marvel series, is coming in Summer 2023 to Disney Plus. Alaqua Cox's Deaf hero first appeared in Hawkeye last Holiday season.

Marvel Phase 4 is ending - and Cap 4 is announced It started with WandaVision and brought several new heroes to the MCU. But Marvel Phase 4 is ending. Kevin Feige has just confirmed the current Phase will end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November. Captain America 4 is also officially announced, officially titled Captain America: New World Order. Huge news to begin! Captain America New World Order is official! #SDCC #MarvelJuly 24, 2022 See more

We have an update! Marvel has just kicked things with a huge sizzle reel that brought the house down — and now Loki's Miss Minutes is here to introduce the “Comic Con panel at the end of time.” He Who Remains may be long gone, but Kang might have a presence here in Hall H. Me. Minutes introduces Kevin Feige to the #SDCC panel #Marvel pic.twitter.com/Wv403u1LHuJuly 24, 2022 See more

An update from our man inside Hall H (opens in new tab): "Marvel panel running a few minutes late — but they’re finally gearing up to start in a minute." We're on the edge of our seats here. Could we squeeze in a quick episode of WandaVision while we wait?

As expected, a little bit of a delay while the Hall H buzz dies down. It's led us to a trip down memory lane while we wait. Comic-Cons past have been huge shocks and surprises (real ones remember Tom Hiddleston's Loki striding on stage way back when) and we wouldn't be surprised if Kevin Feige pulled out more of the MCU magic to dazzle us tonight.

It's showtime! Are you sitting comfortably? It's about to kick off inside Hall H and we're front row (or as close as we were able to get to it...) to bring you all the latest MCU reveals as they happen. 3...2...1. Go. The Marvel SDCC 2022 panel is about to begin. We’re seated for Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel! Get ready for some big announcements — stick here for everything #SDCC and #MarvelJuly 23, 2022 See more

While the movies will take center stage tonight, we can't forget about the MCU's roster of Disney Plus shows. She-Hulk could be the perfect summer series; a superhero legal drama that criss-crosses with some of Marvel's nefarious criminals and rogues. Fingers crossed we also hear more about Loki season 2, Ironheart, and maybe even a certain Daredevil.

15 minutes to go Excited? Nervous? There's nothing quite like Marvel Studios peeling back the curtain on years of hard work. As we've already mentioned, this is not being live streamed. Keep with us here for all the latest, however, as our team is currently in Hall H as Kevin Feige prepares to show the world some of the MCU's most exciting new projects. And be sure to follow Total Film on Twitter (opens in new tab) for even more info as the night progresses.

Marvel is still a success but, for the first time since Iron Man put together a suit made out of scrap metal, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is on shaky ground. Newcomers like Shang-Chi and Ms. Marvel have been brilliant, but franchise fatigue has certainly set in across some of the other projects. The Marvel SDCC panel, then, is a way for the MCU to course correct and really get fans hyped for the next few years of projects. Expect Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to get the majority of attention here with its November release, while Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Ant-Man 3, and The Marvels (AKA Captain Marvel 2) should all grab some focus as the hour wears on. There's been lots of talk about Marvel needing a Big Bad to tie everything together. Jonathan Majors' Kang is a prime candidate and, as you can see further down below, we've already had a sneaky first look at him tonight.

One of the first confirmed attendees for the Marvel San Diego Comic-Con panel this year is none other than Star-Lord himself, Chris Pratt. He took to Instagram to reveal he would be there in person, but he can't show us what he's wearing... yet. A new look for the Guardians of the Galaxy leader, perhaps? Pratt, along with the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy, appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder earlier this year. The team will be back for Vol 3. on May 5, 2023, but director James Gunn has already confirmed it will be the group's last outing together in that current iteration. A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

If you're just joining the Comic-Con festivities then you've missed out on a bunch of cool panels already. Netflix's The Sandman promises to be one of the summer's breakout hits and the first trailer is a pitch-perfect adaptation of Neil Gaiman's seminal work. The Trekkies among us should also check out our Star Trek Universe SDCC panel recap. Picard, Lower Decks, and Strange New Worlds all combined for a glorious hour of Trek fun. 45 mins to go until the doors of Hall H swing wide open and up pops Kevin Feige and his assorted cast of Marvel actors and creatives. What surprises will they have in store for us tonight? Thunderbolts? Avengers: Secret Wars? Time will tell...

Marvel has already delivered on the animation side of things this week. Yesterday saw the unveiling of X-Men '97 (complete with some nostalgia-heavy costumes), an incredible taste of what's to come with Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and a runthrough of the mind-bending second season of What If...? And today? For starters, Marvel Studios' director of visual development Andy Park has already tweeted out the very first look at Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Yes, that's Cassie Lang all suited up too. 1ST look at ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA! Poster I illustrated for @MarvelStudios @Comic_Con Honored to work again w/ @MrPeytonReed #PaulRudd @EvangelineLilly & 1st time Cassie @kathrynnewton & KANG #JonathanMajors #antmanandthewaspquantumania #Quantumania #antmanwasp #kang pic.twitter.com/Mf8tL3wg6wJuly 23, 2022 See more