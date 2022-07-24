Marvel reveals Fantastic Four release date at SDCC

The Fantastic Four are officially joining the MCU on November 8, 2024, as Kevin Feige announced the movie's release date as part of Marvel Phase 5 at San Diego Comic-Con.

As for who will be playing Mr. Fantastic and co., we'll have to be patient – no casting information has been revealed just yet. Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts is on board to helm the movie, but all other details are being kept under wraps.

One member of the Fantastic Four has already made their MCU debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Reed Richards, played by John Krasinski, is a member of the Illuminati on Earth-838 and he warns Strange about the dangers of causing an incursion in the multiverse.

The Fantastic Four made their big-screen debut in 2005 with the movie of the same name directed by Chris Columbus, which starred Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis. A sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, followed in 2007. A reboot, starring Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell, was released in 2015, but this was a box office bomb.

