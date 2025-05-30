Fantastic Four star teases Sue Storm and Reed Richards' baby Franklin will "have superpowers" in the Marvel movie

Sue Storm and Reed Richards's baby Franklin will soon be arriving to the MCU in The Fantastic Four: First Steps – and Sue actor Vanessa Kirby has teased he might be very important indeed.

"It's not just adults that have superpowers," Kirby told Empire Magazine, which doesn't reveal much, but is a pretty interesting hint that Franklin will be somewhat like his comics counterpart.

Sue was confirmed to be pregnant in footage screened at CinemaCon, with a Pop Funko eventually revealing the baby is indeed Franklin.

In the comics, Franklin is an incredibly powerful mutant with reality-altering powers. He could even be the key to rebooting the MCU post-Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Pedro Pascal is playing Reed Richards, but another sci-fi icon actually had his eye on the role. "In terms of superheroes, I don’t know, I did slightly have my eye on Reed Richards, and unfortunately, it looks like they've gone in a different direction," former Doctor Who David Tennant told the audience at MCM Comic Con London. "Although if it has to be someone, I'm happy for it to be Pedro Pascal, frankly."

The rest of the cast includes Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Ralph Ineson as Galactus, and Julia Garner as Silver Surfer. Matt Shakman directs.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps kicks off Marvel Phase 6 on July 25. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store for us.