Doctor Who legend David Tennant admits to wanting Fantastic Four role before Pedro Pascal got the part

You'd think David Tennant would be content with being known as one of the most beloved doctors in popular culture, but it turns out there is one other scientist he'd have taken a stretch at nabbing if only Pedro Pascal hadn't gotten there first. While attending MCM Comic Con in London this weekend, Tennant was asked if there were any superhero or villain roles he'd consider taking on but never had the chance to, which the legendary Time Lord had to stew on a little.

“In terms of superheroes, I don’t know, I did slightly have my eye on Reed Richards, and unfortunately, it looks like they’ve gone in a different direction,” in a winkworthy response to the audience, referring to the character's upcoming appearance in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. “Although if it has to be someone, I’m happy for it to be Pedro Pascal, frankly.”

Even though the role was taken, Tennant expressed his enthusiasm about what could've been and the powers that come with being Mister Fantastic. “I would have quite liked to be Reed Richards. I’d quite like to be able to do all that,” the star said while stretching his arm out, but unfortunately, it was only as humanly possible. “So I’ll stick with that even though it’s gone, even though it’s gonna be a while before there’s another go at that, I think, unfortunately.”

Or is there? We've already seen a Reed Richards in the MCU played by John Krasinski, before he was turned to ribbons by Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so seeing another Mister Fantastic isn't out of the question. It's also worth noting that in the comics, there exists a group known as the Council of Reeds, which is comprised of multiple Mister Fantastics from across realities (and what fans have already considered), so David Tennant could find himself on the guest list there.

Of course, some fans may dunk on the idea, given that it would make a Mister Fantastic look like Zebediah Killgrave from Jessica Jones, which the star played so brilliantly during the show's stint on Netflix. Nevertheless, let's keep in mind that Doctor Doom will look like Tony Stark very soon, so anything can happen.

For now, Tennant will have to wait, but he clarified he was pleased with who got the gig. "I think Pedro Pascal is great. I’m very, very pleased that he exists.” We concur, Doctor.

Regarding Reed Richards and his family, take a Galactus-sized step here to see everything we know about The Fantastic Four: First Steps before it arrives in theaters on July 25.