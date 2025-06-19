Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirms the events of Fantastic Four will lead directly into Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that the events of The Fantastic Four: First Steps will lead directly into the next Avengers movie, Avengers: Doomsday (via Deadline).

Feige took to the stage as part of Disney's presentation at the CineEurope convention in Barcelona, Spain, to introduce a new Fantastic Four trailer to cinema exhibitors. During his introduction, he confirmed that one movie will lead into the next – and making us increasingly certain that we'll see Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom for the first time in F4.

Thanks to the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene, we already know that Marvel's First Family will end up in the main MCU timeline by the end of their movie, as we saw their ship arrive on the New Avengers(z)' radar. However, Feige has since muddied the waters a little on what exactly that means, as he teased that this ship may not actually be the Excelsior…

But where does that leave Spider-Man? Tom Holland's web-slinger is making his long-awaited return to the big screen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July 2026, which falls between F4 and Doomsday's release dates. It could be, then, that Peter Parker will be on his own standalone adventure away from the wider MCU in Brand New Day.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25, with Avengers: Doomsday following on December 18, 2026. In the meantime, get up to speed with what's on the way in Marvel Phase 6 with our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies.