The Fantastic Four runtime has been revealed and it's the longest Marvel movie since Guardians of the Galaxy 3

The runtime for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been revealed, and it's the longest Marvel movie in over two years.

Per AMC Theatres, the first movie of Marvel Phase 6 will clock in at two hours and 10 minutes, which is the longest since 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Star-Lord's last feature-length adventure was two hours and 30 minutes, but since then the MCU's big-screen offerings have erred on the slightly shorter side.

Thunderbolts*, which hit theaters earlier this month, clocks in at two hours and six minutes, while Captain America: Brave New World, which was released this past February, was an hour and 58 minutes. Last year's Deadpool and Wolverine was two hours and eight minutes and 2023's The Marvels was only an hour and 45 minutes.

Fantastic Four will see Marvel's First Family make their MCU debut. Pedro Pascal is Reed Richards and Vanessa Kirby is Sue Storm, while Joseph Quinn is Johnny Storm and Ebon Moss-Bachrach is Ben Grimm, AKA the Thing.

They're up against big bad Galactus, played by Ralph Ineson, and his herald the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), who are intent on devouring the Fantastic Four's world. The movie's cast also includes John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Paul Walter Hauser, and WandaVision's Matt Shakman is in the director's chair.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25. In the meantime, get up to speed with our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.