Fantastic Four is in its "own universe" with "no Easter eggs," confirms director: "There's no running into Iron Man or whatever"

The Fantastic Four: First Steps isn't going to be filled with cameos or Marvel Easter eggs, director Matt Shakman has confirmed.

"We are our own universe," Shakman told Empire magazine. "Which is wonderful and liberating. There's really no [other] superheroes. There's no Easter eggs. There's no running into Iron Man or whatever. They're it, in this universe. I love the interconnected Marvel Universe, but we get to do something so new and so different. Eventually this world will meet up with other worlds – but for now this is our own little corner."

That doesn't come as a huge surprise, considering everything we've seen of Fantastic Four so far has showcased a retro-futuristic world that looks pretty different from the MCU we know and love.

But, all four members of Marvel's First Family are confirmed to show up in Avengers: Doomsday thanks to that mammoth five and a half hour chair reveal, so we know Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm, and Johnny Storm will be crossing over with the mainline MCU eventually.

New footage from the Marvel Phase 6 movie was recently screened behind closed doors at CinemaCon, revealing that Sue Storm is pregnant and teasing Silver Surfer's involvement with the plot.

The movie stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Benn Grimm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer, and Ralph Ineson as Galactus. It arrives in theaters this July 25.

