Fantastic Four is in its "own universe" with "no Easter eggs," confirms director: "There's no running into Iron Man or whatever"
The Fantastic Four: First Steps will exist apart from the MCU
The Fantastic Four: First Steps isn't going to be filled with cameos or Marvel Easter eggs, director Matt Shakman has confirmed.
"We are our own universe," Shakman told Empire magazine. "Which is wonderful and liberating. There's really no [other] superheroes. There's no Easter eggs. There's no running into Iron Man or whatever. They're it, in this universe. I love the interconnected Marvel Universe, but we get to do something so new and so different. Eventually this world will meet up with other worlds – but for now this is our own little corner."
That doesn't come as a huge surprise, considering everything we've seen of Fantastic Four so far has showcased a retro-futuristic world that looks pretty different from the MCU we know and love.
But, all four members of Marvel's First Family are confirmed to show up in Avengers: Doomsday thanks to that mammoth five and a half hour chair reveal, so we know Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm, and Johnny Storm will be crossing over with the mainline MCU eventually.
New footage from the Marvel Phase 6 movie was recently screened behind closed doors at CinemaCon, revealing that Sue Storm is pregnant and teasing Silver Surfer's involvement with the plot.
The movie stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Benn Grimm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer, and Ralph Ineson as Galactus. It arrives in theaters this July 25.
In the meantime, check out everything else the MCU has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Oscar Isaac has canceled a major Star Wars appearance, and it could mean Moon Knight is making an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday
Spider-Man 4 director says he's "nerding out" every day over Spidey's suit as they prepare to start filming the Marvel movie this summer