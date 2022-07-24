Marvel's Blade reboot gets a 2023 release date

Marvel has confirmed that the Blade reboot is set to launch in 2023.

The news comes as part of Marvel's seismic San Diego Comic-Con 2022 panel, where the publisher unveiled Phase 5 of the MCU. During SDCC 2022, head of creative Kevin Feige revealed that Marvel Studios' Blade will reach theaters on November 3, 2023.

This is undoubtedly one of the highest profile pictures in Phase 5, with Moonlight's Mahershala Ali taking over the titular role from Wesley Snipes. We also know that Bassam Tariq is signed on to direct, with HBO's Watchmen screenwriter Stacy Osei-Kuffour behind the script.

For more out of Marvel's big day of reveals, check our our Marvel SDCC 2022 Live Coverage.