Marvel unveils Phase 5 as Kevin Feige confirms Black Panther 2 is the end of Phase 4

The first news to come out of Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel is that Marvel Phase 4 is about to come to an end. The MCU head confirmed it will finish with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is out later this year.

So what's next? Well Marvel's panel is all about looking forward to the exciting shows and movies on their way as we head into Phase 5. Feige announced the upcoming list of projects on their way.

These are:

Ant Man & The Wasp: Feb 17, 2023

Secret Invasion: Spring 2023

GOTG Vol 3: May 5, 2023

Echo: Summer 2023

The Marvels: July 28, 2023

Loki season 2: Summer 2023

Blade: November 3, 2023

Ironheart: Fall 2022

Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Winter 2023/2024

Daredevil: Born Again (18 episodes!): Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order: May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts: July 26, 2024

Phase 5 begins with Ant Man & The Wasp and will close with the just-announced The Thunderbolts. We'll get shows like Loki season 2, Echo and Blade on the way.

Feige first hinted that Phase 4 was coming to an end to Total Film. He told us: "As we’re nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going. I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we’ll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap."

