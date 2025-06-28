Hope you like Transformers, because a new report says there are 5 films on the way, including a new Michael Bay movie and the G.I. Joe crossover, but no Transformers One sequel

The Transformers franchise sure is a tricky beast, and we're not just talking about Grimlock. Since its first live-action outing in 2007, there have been some box-office highs and lows, with the most recent being the critical hit but box office slip-up that was director Josh Cooley's surprisingly entertaining Transformers One. Even after that bump in the road, though, it has now been reported that Paramount is going full throttle with the robots in disguise in not one, but possibly five brand-new projects.

Word from Puck News reveals that the longtime director of the live-action Transformers franchise and master of slow-motion disaster, Michael Bay, has pitched a brand-new idea to the studio and is willing to return to the director's chair to bring the story to life. Bay hasn't handled a Transformers film since 2017 with Transformers: The Last Knight, which stands as one of the least favored films during the director's time in tussling with Optimus Prime and Megatron.

He won't be alone, though, as Cooley also has plans to head back to Cyberton with his own film, this time with a live-action adventure that has been given the green light. There are no plot details on either project, but we're going to guess that at some point, a truck turns up and tells us how freedom is the right of all sentient beings after blowing something up.

But while those two mysterious movies are turning gears, there's also the G.I. Joe/Transformers crossover still rumored to be in development following the tease left at the end of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. If that wasn't enough, it is also rumored that two other mystery titles are being played around with that are set in the world of these beloved rock'em sock'em robots, although no names are attached just yet.

While it might all sound like a big gamble to have this many items on the transforming to-do list, it's also worth noting that this franchise has raked in over $5 billion at the worldwide box office. With that in mind, it's no wonder they're still willing to keep this movie monster going; the only question is which project is going to reach the finish line first?

Should you need to be reminded of just what kind of vehicular warfare will be heading our way, here's our guide to watching the Transformers movies if you think your eardrums can handle it.