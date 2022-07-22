Spider-Man: Freshman Year first look brings together some Marvel favorites – including Daredevil and Doc Ock

Spider-Man: Freshman Year debuted its first look at San Diego Comic-Con – and we have a release window, too. The show is officially coming to Disney Plus in 2024.

The first look at the show's artwork is suitably comic book-style, and Peter Parker looks like his usual smiley self. Plus, he's got company.

#SpidermanFreshManYear!

That's right: Doctor Strange and Daredevil will be teaming up with the junior web-slinger – and Charlie Cox will be reprising his role as Daredevil, returning to voice the Man Without Fear.

Daredevil and Doctor Strange team up with Peter in #SpiderManFreshmanYear!

There's also an incredible cast of villains for Spidey and his friends to go up against. None other than Doc Ock, Chameleon, Rhino, Scorpion, Norman Osborn and even more will feature in the show. Who needs the multiverse?

Doc Oc, Chameleon, Rhino, Scorpion, and more join the cast of villains in #SpidermanFreshmanYear.

The Runaways' Nico Minoru will also join Peter in the show as young Spidey's best friend.

Jeff Tramell announces Nico Minoru from The Runaways as Peter Parker's best friend in #SpiderManFreshmanYear.

Plus, a season 2 titled Spider-Man: Sophomore Year is in the works, so it's time to get excited about Spidey's animated future.

According to Marvel, the animated series "follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots." Written and created by Jeff Trammell, the show acts as a prequel to Captain America: Civil War, Peter Parker (Tom Holland)'s first appearance in the MCU, and Spider-Man: Homecoming, Holland's first solo movie as the web-slinger. Holland won't be voicing Peter in the show, though.

