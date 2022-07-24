Everything announced at the Marvel SDCC panel

Marvel's big Hall H appearance at San Diego Comic-Con brought some huge announcements about the future of the MCU. While not everything we predicted for the Marvel panel at SDCC 2022 was announced, we got a WHOLE lot more as Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6 were confirmed. To make it a bit easier to keep on top of all of the news, we've rounded it all up in one place for you.

So, if you're desperate to see the new Black Panther trailer or you're looking for all of the updates from the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 panels, then you're in the right place. And we've also got a handy round-up of Marvel's other Comic-Con announcements so far, including the confirmed Marvel Studios animated series for those of you who need a refresher. Read on for our full breakdown of Marvel's movie and TV announcements.

Marvel Phase 4 is over – and it ends with Black Panther

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

The first announcement from Hall H is that Phase 4 is over. It will finish with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this November. The saga began with WandaVision, and has seen the most hours of movies and films to date in the MCU.

Feige had been dropping hints that Phase 4 was about to come to an end. Speaking to Total Film, he said previously: "As we’re nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going. I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we’ll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap."

But just what will replace Phase 4?

Marvel Phase 5 has been confirmed with Daredevil and Thunderbolts announced

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

We didn't have to wait long to find out exactly what Phase 5 means for the MCU as the full list was confirmed. Some of the projects were already announced and we just got dates for them, like Blade and Echo. However, there were also some big confirmations as well. We now know we'll definitely be getting Captain America 4. It's titled Captain America: New World Order and it will be hitting theaters on May 3, 2024.

A Thunderbolts movie is also officially in the works, and it has a release date of July 26, 2024. In the comics, these are a group of supervillains who go on government missions. We're also getting Charlie Cox's Daredevil in a whole new series. This will feature 18 episodes and will see the character back after his upcoming cameos in Echo and She-Hulk.

Feige confirmed the full list of releases in Marvel Phase 5, as well as release windows for them.

Ant Man & The Wasp: Feb 17, 2023

Secret Invasion: Spring 2023

GOTG Vol 3: May 5, 2023

Echo: Summer 2023

The Marvels: July 28, 2023

Loki season 2: Summer 2023

Blade: November 3, 2023

Ironheart: Fall 2022

Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Winter 2023/2024

Daredevil: Born Again (18 episodes!): Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order: May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts: July 26, 2024

She Hulk and Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania got first looks

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

Alongside their plethora of announcements, there were also some panels for Marvel's upcoming movies and shows. We got a look at both She-Hulk and Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania. The first saw the attorney in action as well as a cameo from Daredevil, while the latter featured Kang.

Ant-Man trailer is playing with Scott Lang doing a book reading, his book: “Look out for the Little Guy.” He says at the dinner table that he saved the world, and Michael Douglas us not impressed #SDCC #MarvelJuly 24, 2022 See more

The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer dropped

(Image credit: Marvel)

James Gunn and the Guardians gang were also at Comic-Con where they teased the upcoming third movie. Gunn confirmed this will be the final one in these characters' stories in a tearful panel with the stars. We also saw a trailer for the new movie, which showed what Gamora has been up to.

James Gunn says this is the end he wanted to make. “I realised Rocket is the safest creature in this universe,” he says about Guardians 3. Chris Pratt’s emotional about seeing the footage for the first time #SDCC #Marvel pic.twitter.com/mvNhBPJBQqJuly 24, 2022 See more

There was an exclusive Secret Invasion trailer

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

According to our man on the ground, the show is "dark with a Captain America 2 vibe". We now know that Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury will be the lead, and it seems like Olivia Colman will also be on the good side. A call comes in from Maria Hill just as Fury is in over his head with the Skrulls. We'll get the show on Disney Plus in spring 2023.

The Multiverse Saga – and Marvel Phase 6 announced

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

When you thought the announcements were over, we got some huge news as Marvel Phase 6 was unveiled. This will begin with Fantastic Four, which is releasing on November 8, 2024. Marvel will then release two Avengers movies in 2025. The first is called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will hit theaters on May 2, 2025. Then Avengers: Secret Wars comes out on November 7, 2025.

There’s a LOT of Marvel to come. Phase 6 has a lot of mystery movies to come #Marvel #SDCC pic.twitter.com/irCdzSuo8FJuly 24, 2022 See more

There are plenty of remaining gaps to fill in on the Phase 6 timeline with eight slots left to be included. Feige also confirmed that its next story arc is called The Multiverse Saga. This runs from Phase 4 into Phase 6 of the MCU.

Black Panther 2 gets its first teaser

The first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released. While the two-minute teaser doesn't give away too much about the plot, it does give us a glimpse of a world without T'Challa and what that means for Wakanda going forward.

Marvel Studios announcements

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Marvel Studios also hosted an exciting panel at this year’s Comic-Con showcasing all of the animated series on their way. First up was I Am Groot, which dropped a new trailer, as well as the first episode of the series. This sees Vin Diesel is back as the voice of Groot, with Bradley Cooper joining as well.

We also learned more about Spider-Man: Freshman Year with some artwork released as well as a release date window of 2024 on Disney Plus. Expect some familiar faces in the exciting new series, including Charlie Cox will be reprising his role as Daredevil. Other confirmed characters include Doc Ock, Chameleon, Rhino, Scorpion, and Norman Osborn.

What If…? season 2 was teased with some exciting new – and highly secretive – footage revealed. We do know that we’ll be getting some more heroes joining the show as Hela, Captain Carter, Scarlet Witch, Iron Man, Black Widow, and Doctor Strange were all announced. And if that wasn’t enough, Marvel confirmed season 3 is already in production.

X-Men ‘97 was also teased as the revival is coming out in 2023. Expect plenty of original characters, as well as some new additions. Finally, Marvel’s Zombies was also showcased, as Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, and other beloved characters were given the undead treatment.

For everything else SDCC, make sure you check out our San Diego Comic-Con 2022 schedule. We've also got the lowdown on Marvel Phase 4 and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.