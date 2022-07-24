Marvel officially announces Captain America 4 at San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel has officially announced Captain America 4 (officially titled Captain America: New World Order) at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, after it was first reported as being in the works way back in April 2021. The movie has a release date, too: May 3, 2024.

Anthony Mackie is returning to reprise his role of Sam Wilson, who is now officially Captain America after wrestling with the legacy of the shield throughout the Disney Plus show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. There's no further casting details announced just yet, which means we don't know if Sebastian Stan will be returning as Bucky Barnes.

The Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onah will helm the movie, while Falcon head writer Malcolm Spellman and staff writer Dalan Musson are penning the script. Plot details are tightly under wraps for the moment.

"I think, he's not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing," Marvel producer Nate Moore has said of the fourquel. "Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a Super Soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm the new Captain America.' What happens next? I think is fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy."

