Captain America 4 finds its director in The Cloverfield Paradox's Julius Onah

The untitled sequel stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson

Captain America 4 has a director: the Nigerian-American filmmaker Julius Onah, perhaps best-known for helming the 2018 sci-fi thriller The Cloverfield Paradox.

The fourth installment in the MCU's Captain America film saga follows Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson from the Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. As such, that means he won't be playing the role of Captain America's sidekick Falcon anymore, but rather the Cap himself, since he finally accepted the superhero's shield and mantle at the end of the first season of the Disney Plus show. It's unclear if the MCU's first Captain America, Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, will be making an appearance.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps, but with Onah now signed on to direct, you can start to get an idea, at least tonally, of where the movie could go. In addition to directing The Cloverfield Paradox, Onah wrote and directed the 2015 thriller The Girl Is in Trouble and the 2019 social thriller Luce. If his past work is anything to go by, Captain America 4 could be quite the thrill ride. 

Marvel producer Nate Moore teased some Captain America 4 plot details back in November, saying "we're going to put him through the ringer," but now that a director is on-board you can expect the story to really take shape.

The script for Captain America 4 was written by Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator Malcolm Spellman alongside a staff writer for the show, Dalan Musson. 

Marvel has yet to reveal a start date for filming or a potential release date for Captain America 4, but expect it to be released as part of Marvel Phase 4.

