Tom Holland says Spider-Man 4 will be a "fresh start" after its new title links to divisive Marvel comic storyline

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the official Spider-Man 4 title

Spider-Man: No Way Home
The first major details have been revealed for Spider-Man 4, and they're very interesting. The new film will see the return of Tom Holland's Peter Parker and will be called Brave New Day.

Speaking at the annual CinemaCon event, Holland and director Destin Daniel Cretton appeared to give audiences the news and tease what will come next. According to The Independent, the Spidey star said in a video message: "I am so sorry I can't be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That's all I can say."

Not only does the new title mark a move away from the "home" titles we've seen so far, but it also is a direct reference to a very intriguing comic book storyline. It ran in 2008 and was essentially a soft reboot for Peter Parker after he agreed to terms set out by Mephisto to sacrifice his marriage to Mary-Jane in order to save the life of his Aunt May.

With memories of their marriage erased, he resumed his secret identity while losing the years of history he made with MJ and others. As you might imagine, it was a pretty divisive storyline when it was first released, but it could fit well with the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

At the end of that movie, Doctor Strange cast a spell erasing the world's memories of Parker being Spider-Man. The poignant final shots of that movie saw him looking on at his friends who had no memory of him even existing.

Spider-Man 4 will be released on July 31, 2026 with filming starting soon. For more, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows as well as our breakdown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

