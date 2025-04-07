Spider-Man 4 director says he's "nerding out" every day over Spidey's suit as they prepare to start filming the Marvel movie this summer
Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be "a ride that we haven't really seen before"
Spider-Man 4 director Destin Daniel Cretton has shared his excitement for the new Spidey sequel – including for the hero's suit.
"I honestly can't believe every day, right now, I'm spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," Cretton, who previously helmed the MCU's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, said during a panel at this year's CinemaCon.
"We’re all just daily nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven't really seen before."
Along with Tom Holland's Peter Parker, the only confirmed cast member for Spider-Man 4 – officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day – is Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. Her role is still being kept under wraps, but fans already have their theories.
"I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, where Peter Parker sacrificed his identity to save the people that he loves most in the world," Holland said of the upcoming movie. "So Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That's all I can say. That's all I've been allowed to say, and I'm well over the hump of giving away spoilers. So don't you worry, I'm not gonna do that today."
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to arrive on the big screen on July 31, 2026. In the meantime, get up to speed with the story so far in Marvel Phase 5, or take a look ahead at what's to come in Marvel Phase 6.
