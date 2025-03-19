Marvel fans have a new theory about which member of the X-Men Sadie Sink could be playing in Spider-Man 4 – and it's not Jean Grey

Could she be playing Firestar?

Sadie Sink
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The rumor mill seems pretty convinced that Sadie Sink will be playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man 4, but some Marvel fans have a theory involving another, more niche red-headed mutant.

They're theorizing that she could be playing Angelica Jones, AKA Firestar, a hero who has the ability to generate and manipulate microwave radiation, which allows her to fly and create intense heat and flames.

The character was created for the animated series Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, which aired on NBC for three seasons back in the early '80s, and has since appeared in Marvel Comics as members of both the X-Men and the Avengers. Firestar has never appeared on screen in live-action before.

"I'm for her playing Firestar over every other guess I've heard," said one Reddit user, while another wrote, "That would be awesome. I'd love for them to go that direction and bring those relationships to the big screen for the first time."

"Makes sense to me for a number of reasons," another fan replied. "Firestar hasn't been done in live-action yet. Can be featured as a platonic friend/roommate, instead of a love interest, if they want to leave the door open for Zendaya's MJ to return.

"She's a mutant so it easily will connect the next couple Spider-Man movies to the upcoming Mutant Saga. (Bobby Drake/Iceman could be introduced in Spidey 5 for the full Amazing Friends connection). If the villain of Spidey 4 is Knull and the Symbiotes, fire-based powers would come in handy."

So far, only Sink and Peter Parker actor Tom Holland are confirmed cast members for the upcoming Spidey sequel, which will be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton. Sink's role is still being kept under wraps and the actor is staying coy, too.

Spider-Man 4 is set to arrive on the big screen on July 31, 2026. In the meantime, catch up on the story so far in Marvel Phase 5, or take a look at what's to come in Marvel Phase 6.

