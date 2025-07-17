Fantastic Four's Ralph Ineson has two big complaints about that "odd" Galactus popcorn bucket: it's too expensive and it doesn't look anything like him

Popcorn buckets are all the rage these days, from Dune: Part 2's questionable sandworm to Superman's Daily Planet newspaper vending machine. The plastic containers seem to have become as important a part of a movie's marketing campaign as a poster or a trailer, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps has gone all out on their designs.

Not only do they have a standard tub with a miniature, stretchy Reed Richards attached to it, the Marvel movie has released a ginormous one that's Galactus's head. Though actor Ralph Ineson is quick to tell GamesRadar+ that the face isn't modelled on his and that only "very rich people" are likely to get it.

"It's Galactus's head with glowing eyes, [it's this] massive thing. It doesn't look like me. It's not my face," he explains to his co-star Julia Garner, who looks perplexed when we ask Ineson how it feels to have been turned into a food dispenser.

"$80?! They should give you a bucket," Garner laughs, to which Ineson replies: "They should do, but I'd prefer it if it looked like me, though. But yeah, that feels really strange, to be honest. I'm not gonna lie, it's odd… odd."

Also starring Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, and Pedro Pascal, The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases in UK cinemas on July 24, before arriving in theaters across the pond the following day.

