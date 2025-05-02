Marvel fans have realized that other MCU characters could have been caught up in the events of Thunderbolts, with heartbreaking consequences

Thunderbolts* is already making its mark on MCU – and potentially in more ways than we might have originally thought. Marvel fans have realized that the movie's setting might mean its events could have also implicated other characters in the franchise, including Spider-Man.

Be warned, there are major Thunderbolts* spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you haven't seen the movie yet and don't want to know what happens!

If you're still here, you'll know that the movie culminates with Lewis Pullman's Sentry becoming his darker alter-ego, the Void, after Val's assistant Mel initiates his kill switch. The Void has the ability to turn anyone in his path to dust, which sends them into a shadow dimension where they have to relive the most shameful moments of their lives. As the Void slowly consumes block after block in New York City, some viewers have worked out that this could impact other NYC-dwelling figures in the MCU.

"I realised something after watching the movie," one fan wrote on Reddit. "Spider-Man absolutely was caught up in the void… And he was probably put into a room where he had to watch Aunt May get rammed by Willem Dafoe on a flying death sled over and over and over." They're referring, of course, to May's death at the hands of Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"Daredevil etc are also in New York probably, right?" pointed out another fan. "I wonder if Matt could 'see' in the void considering it's kinda not real, or if his senses remained the same, but if they were the same they wouldn't work the same because nothing in there was real... My head hurts thinking about it."

"Well, Matt was not born blind, so I think he could end seeing lots of stuff. And his enhanced senses allow him to "see" in a certain way," someone else replied. "I think he had an awful lot to, let's say, perceive while in the void. Not fun at all."

"I was also thinking about how 90% of the Daredevil characters were probably having a miserable time in the void," said another fan, while others are hoping that this gets addressed in future Marvel projects.

"Really, really hoping we get a Daredevil season 2 episode trapped in the void," posted another user. "Like, make it weird, please. Never gonna happen, but imagine he has to break Punisher and Bullseye out of their own sadness rooms and it just so happens to coincide with Thunderbolts fixing it for everyone."

Thunderbolts* is out now. For more on the movie, check out our guide to the Thunderbolts post-credits scenes or the spoiler-free verdict in our Thunderbolts review.